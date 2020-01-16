advertisement

Gemma Collins has announced that her ITVBe Diva Forever reality series will return for 2020.

Gemma Collins: Diva Forever was presented for the first time on ITVBe last summer.

Now the reality star has announced that we will have TWO series of the show this year.

Gemma posted on her Instagram page: “INTERNATIONAL BABY” I am so excited to tell you that DIVA is back baby this year for TWO MORE SERIES !!!!!!

“Woo hoo woo hoo woo hoo ……. so what would you like to see in the next two series …… comment below and share your enthusiasm for it ✌🏻 I’m literally so excited. …. where should I go next? 👇🏻 comment below “

Diva Forever represents the reality show daily feats of legend, lifting the veil on the life and time of the most fiery and fiery woman in TOWIE.

The first series in 2019 followed Gemma after its passage on Dance on ice, started a musical career and pursued his American dreams.

The five-part series saw Gemma lead to LA with her Big Brother Celebrity boyfriend Jonathan Cheban.

Gemma hit the red carpet at the world famous Chinese Theater for the premiere of the new movie Godzilla and declared her own intentions to break into the industry: “I want to be in the movies!”

Watch the Gemma show online

You can currently watch episodes of Gemma Collins: the first Diva Forever series online for free via the ITVHub here.

Alternatively, you can also watch online via Amazon Prime with ITVHub +.

