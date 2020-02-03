advertisement

On Monday, February 3, officials from the Los Angeles District Public Health Bureau outlined the latest plans to prevent the spread of the novel corona virus, which was originally from China and was contracted by at least one person in the district.

Los Angeles Congressman Nanette Diaz Barragan has had concerns over the past week about a false warning that has spread on South Bay social media.

Barragan called for a full FBI investigation of people she said were trying to cause a panic in the Carson area.

DPH officials said they are working with the state and federal government to implement the new virus control guidelines [2019-nCoV], including:

Support for disease control and prevention centers in the safe transportation of travelers coming to LAX from China who need to be quarantined. These travelers are isolated at the LAX quarantine station and then transported to the March air reserve in Riverside County, where nearly 200 government employees have been quarantined after being exposed to the virus.

Updating and disseminating guidelines for local health care providers regarding the examination and treatment of people with suspected cases;

Working with schools, colleges and universities to ensure compliance with the new CDC guidelines, which exclude new arrivals from China from the public for 14 days after their last exposure;

Providing accurate information for community residents in multiple languages ​​and providing data sheets on the novel corona virus to more than 800 community-based organizations;

Establishment of health monitoring records for US citizens and their family members returning from China who live in Los Angeles County and have to stay in their homes for up to 14 days. This includes ensuring that they get adequate services and tests within 14 days of their last exposure if they get sick.

Continuous monitoring of all individuals identified as “close contacts” for confirmed cases to assess health status and make exclusion requirements according to the CDC guidelines.

Corona virus updates are posted on the county’s website at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov and on DPH’s social media accounts at @lapublichealth.

Officials hope to break the misinformation spread about the outbreak, including the fraudulent fear in the Carson region last week.

“The type of misinformation that was released last week and that was deliberately viewed as official news from public health organizations is an extremely irresponsible and serious act. It cannot be tolerated, ”said Barragan at a press conference. “So I urge the FBI to conduct a full investigation to determine who made this fake letter and to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

As a result of the situation in China, the U.S. Department of Health declared a health emergency so that local, state, and federal officials can fully coordinate responses in partnership with public health agencies, emergency management teams, airports, and health professionals, and first responders.

According to the World Health Organization, the novel coronavirus epidemic has claimed at least 360 lives in China, exceeding the death toll from severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS] in 2003. More than 17,000 infections have been documented in China.

The respiratory disease is reportedly treatable and many patients are recovering. According to the DPH, there are also indications that the coronavirus can be transmitted by an asymptomatic person.

Federal officials said there were 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, six of them in California, including one in the Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The virus was first identified by the Chinese government on December 31, when the authorities reported that residents of Hubei province were affected by an unknown variant of pneumonia.

Since then, 2019-nCoV has been confirmed in a dozen countries, according to WHO.

On Friday, the White House issued a series of guidelines that prevent foreign travelers who have been to China in the past 14 days from entering the United States, and US citizens and their close family members returning from China Obligation to enter one of 11 airports. including LAX for inspection by U.S. customs and border guards.

If travelers show signs of a respiratory illness, they are sent to a healthcare facility for further investigation. People who have been at any time in Hubei Province in the past 14 days are quarantined in a safe place and monitored for illness.

Travelers who have returned from other locations in China and have been in close contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus may also need to be quarantined under the policy.

Returning travelers from all other parts of China who have not been in close contact with a confirmed case of a novel corona virus are allowed to travel to their final destination. There, they are monitored by their local health department and asked to stay in their homes 14 days after the last exposure avoid public places.

The U.S. Department of State has recommended travel advice not to travel to China.

