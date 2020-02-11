advertisement

Vandals struck again at the Fife Ecology Center, leaving staff and volunteers dismayed.

Windows were broken, a bird’s skin was damaged, and a polytunnel was gunned down in the latest in a series of incidents of vandalism at the popular facility near Kinghorn.

The latest incident was discovered by volunteers when they arrived on Monday to open and was allegedly caused over the weekend.

A spokesman for the center, which relies on charitable funds and donations to survive, said the center has now turned over to the police images from recently installed video surveillance cameras due to repeated vandalism at the center.

They said, “This is what we arrived at yesterday at the Center – a broken window, anti-social behavior in the skin of the bird and more cuts in the polytunnel.

“As a small charity, we cannot stress enough that we do not have the funds to permanently replace and repair items.

“This is not the first case of vandalism and due to this increase in anti-social behavior, we have requested funding for video surveillance and have been fortunate to have it.

“CCTV was installed last week, so we have pictures of who did this and the police are now involved.

“Video surveillance is everywhere on the site so that we can see and record any anti-social activity at any time.”

Ecology staff have now reached out to anyone who may have seen those responsible or have information about the damage to contact them via the centre’s website at www.theecologycentre.org

