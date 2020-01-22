advertisement

A disqualified driver who had twice the alcohol limit when spotted by police near Chesterfield was jailed.

Grigore Zuivert had been drinking with one of his brothers whom he had seen for the first time in nine years when he had decided to return home.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court learned that the police saw his vehicle drive very slowly and when they arrested the 43-year-old man at Clowne Road, Barlborough, he tested positive for alcohol.

The court learned that he had read 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath when he was at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

District judge Jonathan Taafe, who presided over the case, handed Zuivert an immediate custodial sentence and banned him from traveling.

He said: “Given your case of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired, it is impossible for me to deal with this matter other than by an immediate custodial sentence.

“It is clear that you have no respect for the safety of other road users or for your own safety.

“I give you all the credit for your guilty plea. I will (also) disqualify you for driving.”

Prosecutor Peter Bettany told the court that the incident took place at 12:10 p.m. on January 17.

He said: “The police saw the accused in a Vauxhall drive very slowly. The police turned to follow the vehicle.

“He was arrested on Clowne Road. The officer smelled alcohol on his breath, his speech was blurred, and he gave a positive roadside breath sample.

“He was unable to provide a date of birth saying he” did not understand English “.”

Bettany told the court that he read 78 when he was at the police station.

Andrew Cash, mitigating, told the court that Zuivert was one of five Romanian children who were adopted and “dispersed” across Europe.

He said: “He is realistic about appearing in court today. He is employed as a ground worker and earns £ 500 a week.

“He supports his partner and their eight-month-old child. He is one of five Romanian children. He has been adopted and dispersed across Europe.”

“He saw one of his brothers, the first time he had seen him in nine years, and that is why he consumed excess alcohol. He was returning from his brother’s address to his home when he was arrested. “

Zuivert of Welbeck Street, Creswell, Worksop, pleaded guilty to drinking and driving, driving without insurance and driving with disqualification.

He was imprisoned for 18 weeks and prohibited from driving for three years.

He was then ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 122.

