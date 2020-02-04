advertisement

DES MOINES – From excitement to embarrassment to outrage, Iowa Democrats who participated in the first state-to-state nomination contests in this year’s US presidential race ran the gamut of emotions as their four-year momentum on the spotlight descended into chaos.

Jessica Leonard, who runs a food truck, was so angry about her state’s Democratic caucus Monday that she said she could vote for Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election rather than the final Democratic nominee.

“It makes you want to have no confidence in the whole procedure,” said Leonard, 41, explaining that she had been a fan of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, one of the Democratic candidates. “I’m not at all happy with the way the Democratic Party represents. It looks like a disorganized mess.”

Thousands of voters met Monday night in venues ranging from barns to basketball arenas, an initially joyous process that quickly turned into frustration at the party’s failure to produce the results quickly.

The Democratic Party blamed technical problems for the delay in the vote count and planned to release the results later Tuesday.

Campaigns of various candidates also criticized the process. Opinion polls had shown US Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden leading in Iowa, followed by Buttigieg and US Senator Elizabeth Warren. State-run nomination contests will determine the Democratic candidate to face Trump, who does not face a serious challenge within his party.

The captains of the prefectures responsible for calling results from across the rural state – which usually boasts of its large role in the presidential race – reported difficulties in using an electronic application as well as their call inside.

“We had people with their phones on speakers who were stuck waiting from 9 (p.m.) until at least 11,” said Bret Nilles, the Democratic leader in Linn County, sitting in Cedar Rapids.

Some voters blamed the procedural changes for the delays. Iowa Democrats had pledged this year to make public how voters lined up in their first-choice candidates, as well as the results of the final group once supporters of candidates who did not receive enough support to stay viable in the group system, did a second choice.

“When you’re trying to keep track of 1,700 constituencies and getting all the numbers like this … the process just doesn’t support it very well,” said group voter Tom Chapman, 56, in Des Moines .

(Additional reporting by Daniel Fastenberg; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Will Dunham)

