Disney’s stand-alone Obi-Wan Kenobi series has reportedly been shut down indefinitely so the scripts can be rewritten from scratch.

The series was due to be released on Disney’s new Disney + streaming service, but it has been confirmed that the show will be temporarily suspended.

Rumors that the show had been canceled were circulated on social media last week. However, these were premature and, to the relief of many fans, the series has been – until now – simply postponed.

Ewan McGregor will star in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, saying that filming has been delayed until next year.

That’s all – the scripts are really good. I think that now that Episode IX is coming out and everyone at Lucasfilm has more time to write, there is a feeling that they want more time to write the episodes.

I’ve read about 80-90 percent of what you’ve written so far, and it’s really, really good. And instead of shooting this August, they just want to start shooting in January, that’s all. It is nothing more dramatic. It often happens in projects, they just wanted to postpone it until next year.

There were further reports that the show had been cut from six to four episodes, but McGregor denies having heard it.

Apparently, filming for the show came to a standstill because producer Kathleen Kennedy was not happy with the scripts – something McGregor described as “really, really good”.

Sources told Collider that the scripts would most likely be completely revised with the hopeful goal of putting them back together this summer, although this timeframe is not guaranteed. The team behind the series is looking for a new writer to write the episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s understandable that the team behind the upcoming series wants to do everything right, especially after the last Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, has received fairly mixed reviews.

To date, the film has earned around $ 1.03 billion at the global box office and is well on its way to achieving the lowest grossing of the sequel to the trilogy.

One thing British Star Wars fans could be happy about is that the launch of Disney + in the UK has been postponed to March 24th.

In a tweet, Disney Plus News said:

DisneyPlus starts a week earlier in Western Europe!

The streaming service is scheduled to launch on March 24 in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Belgium, the Nordic countries and Portugal will follow this summer.

So don’t be too depressed if you look forward to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, because at least you can upset The Mandalorian for now.

The television host went viral last week when a clip was released on social media that appeared to be hanging around during a recent episode of her morning show, the Wendy Williams Show. In the video you can see 55-year-old Williams, who talks about the controversy about film and television – always-funny-after-fartgate-clip / “title = ” Read more “>… u003c / a> u003c / p> n “,” body “:” u003cdiv class = “media- credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1210px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-750652 size-full “src =” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-1.jpg “alt = ” Wendy Williams confirms that farts after ‘Fartgate’ clip are always funny are “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-1. jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-1-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate -1-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate -1-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-con t ent / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-1-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate- 1 -667×350.jpg 667w “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Media Balance “> Fox Broadcasting Company / BET u003c / span> u003c / Wendy Williams has finally got it dealt with “Fartgate” and insisted that “farts are always funny”. The television host went viral last week. A clip of what appeared to be torn during a recent episode of her morning show “The Wendy Williams Show” was posted on social media. In the video, 55-year-old Williams, discusses the controversy surrounding NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. before anything that sounds suspiciously like fart can be heard in the background. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> You can listen to the ‘fart’ below: u003c / strong> u003c / p n u003ciframe width = “100%” min-width = “560” height = “360” frameBorder = “0” class = “brightcove-iframe” src = “// www.unilad.co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html?videoId=6125974176001 ” Allow full screen WebkitFullscreen MozallowFullscreen> u003c / iframe > n u003cp> Although it may sound like the first time you listen (and the second, fifth, and fifteenth) that the TV host lets the wind through, she refused it today. She ‘never farted on this show’. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Talk on her show this morning, according to u003cem> u003ca href = “https://toofab.com/ 2020/01/23 / Wendy-Williams-Fartgate- Reaction>, Williams said: Let me tell you something now, okay? I don’t bend to release a fart, I bend so, because it’s comfortable. Sitting (upright) all the time puts a strain on my back. I like to let go of my hips and lean. U003c / p> n u003cp> I’ve been doing this on this show for 11 years. She wasn’t ‘but not done; When the word “Fartgate” appeared behind her on the screen, Williams continued that she “hardly ever” farted because she was instead, belches. “Gas is released in several ways, and my gas belches because I’m just talking,” she explained. Class = “Media Credit Container Orientation” style = “width: 729px u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-750650 ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate .jpg” alt = “wendy williams fartgate” width = “719” height = “394” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/wendy-williams-fartgate.jpg 719w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-702×385.jpg 702w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-524×287.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ wendy-williams-fartgate-414×227.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-639×350.jpg 639w “sizes = ” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “Media credit “> Fox Broadcasting Company / BET u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Williams claimed that if she had actually farted on the air, she would have interrupted the show and addressed her immediately – because “farts are d always funny “. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> She continued: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> After the sound of this fart, I should have changed my costume, I would have one Leave a trace on the seat. I would not even save the costume, I would throw it away. It would be contaminated beyond the sensitivity to pollution. Gaffer John Anderson then came on stage to explain where the noise really came from: Apparently the farting noise was actually a result of some chemistry experiments taking place behind the scenes. “We filled up an aquarium behind the stage and we didn’t have the right hose … it stuttered as if someone was farting,” he said. Then he said, “It wasn’t Wendy! ” class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 3226px”> “class =” size-full wp-image- 750646 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-47365245.jpg “alt =” Wendy Williams “width =” 3216 “” height = “2250” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / PA-47365245.jpg 3216w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-47365245-669×468.jpg 669w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-47365245-500×350.jpg 500w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-47365245 -394×276.jpg 394w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / PA-47365245-789×552.jpg 789w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px ” /> u003cSpan class = “Media credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> So what do you think? Do you buy Wendy’s explanation or do you think it’s just a cover-up of what’s really gone? Let us know in the comments> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01 -23T18: 43: 33 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-23T18: 43: 33Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-01-23T18: 43: 33 ” , “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-01-23T18”: 43: 33Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “$ Article: 750627.author” , “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 750627.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-1.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null, ” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 750627.author “: {” name “:” Lucy Connolly “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2019/09 / Lucy-Connolly. png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 750627.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Film and TV “,” slug “:” film-and-tv “,” __typename “:” Category “},” Article: 750587 “: {” id “:” 750587 “,” staticLink “:” https: // www .unilad. co.uk/music/eminem-responds-to-gentle-listeners-who-were-offended-by-controversial-lyrics/”,”title”:”Eminem replies to “gentle listeners” who have been offended by controversial lyrics ” , “summary”: ” u003cp> Eminem raised the controversy surrounding his new album Music To Be Murdered By and wrote a letter to the” gentle listeners “who became” victims of the album “. The rapper’s letter comes after receiving a violent backlash for his song “Unaccommodating,” which seems to shed light on the 2017 Manchester terrorist attack in which 22 people played “Unilad.co.uk/music/”. eminem-responds-to-gentle-listeners-who-have-been-offended-by-controversial-texts / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media credit container orientation “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” wp-image-750624 size-full “src = ” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new-album-1.jpg “alt = ” Eminem replies to ‘Gentle Listeners’ Who Would Be Offended By Controversial Lyrics “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds -auf- Criticism-of-new-album-1.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-auf-Kritik-des-neuen- album-1-702×369 .jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-respo nds-to-critical-of-new-album-1-524×275.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of -neues-album-1-414×217.jpg 414w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new-album-1- 828×435.jpg 828w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new-album-1-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px ” /> u003cspan class = “media-credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Eminem has raised the controversy surrounding his new album “Music To Be Murdered By” wrote a letter to the “gentle listeners” who became “victims of the album”> n u003cp> The letter of the rapper comes after he got a violent backlash for his song u003cm> u003ca href = “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/music/eminem-branded-sick-for-joking-about-ariana-grande-concert-bombing-in-new-song / “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener nore ferrer “> Unaccommodating u003c u003c u003c u003c u003e u003e u003c u003e u003e u003e u003e u003e u003e u003e u003 e u003e u00d //www.unilad.co.uk/music/fans-convinced-theyve-noticed-ariana-grande-vocal-in-mac-millers-new-album/ “rel =” noopener noreferrer “target = “_blank “> Ariana Grande u003c / a> concert. Lyrics included in the song: ‘But I’m thinking about screaming’ bombs off ‘at stake / as if I was outside an Ariana Grande concert waiting for you. “They were outraged by many who asked how insensitive it could be when many innocent people lost their lives. class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 2010px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-750605 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 /PA-49631526.jpg “alt =” Eminem “width =” 2000 “height =” 1333 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/01 / P A-49631526.jpg 2000w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526-262×175.jpg 262w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49631526-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526- 702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020 /01/PA-49631526-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526-828×552.jpg 828w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49631526-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” chip class = “media – cr edit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div n u003cp> Eminem u003ca href = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/music/eminem-surprise-drops-new -album -music-to-be-murdered-by / “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer “> has deleted the surprise album u003c / a> with the title u003cem> Music To Be Murdered By u003c / em>, in the early morning of January 17th, fans fans to a whole host of songs with stars like Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Royce da 5’9 ″, Skylar Gray and Young MA The Great Names that caught people’s attention, but the numerous “disgusting” references to terrorism, murder and suicide – because the Manchester terrorist attack was not the only one mentioned on the album. u003c / p> n u003cp> In his song u003cem> Darkness u003c / em> the 47-year-old raps from the perspective of a mass hunter aiming for a concert, similar to the 2017 shoot at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, where 58 people died and more than 400 were injured. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 5972px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-735886” src = “https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206.jpg “alt =” Eminem “” width = “5962” height = “3975” srcset = “https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2019/12 / PA-36943206.jpg 5962w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206 -262×175.jpg 262w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2019/12 / PA-36943206-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-702×468.jpg 702w, https : //www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2019/12 / PA-36943206-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2019/12/PA-36943206-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Reply to u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/music/eminem-branded-sick-for-joking-about-ariana-grande- concert bomb in a new song /” target = “_ blank” rel = “noope ner noreferrer “> the criticism u003c / a>, real name Marshall Mathers – said his album was not made with the thought of “the squeamish” in mind and added, that murder is “not always literal or pleasant”. He wrote: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> Gentle listener, in today’s wonderful world, murder has become so common that we are an obsessed society and fascinated by it. I thought, why not make a sport of it and kill it with beats? Please let me explain this before you go ahead with the gun. U003c / p> n u003cp> This album was not made for the squeamish. If you’re slightly offended or upset by the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been developed to shock conscience, which can lead to positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has really come over us. U003c / p> n u003cp> You see, murder is not always literal and not pleasant in this case. These rods are only for the sharpest knives in the drawer. May you rest peacefully for the victims of the album. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Good night! With great sympathy, Eminem. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive instagram “> n u003cblockquote class = “instagram-media ” data-instgrm-captioned data -instgrm-permalink = “https: //www.instagram.com/p/B7qrpIHhRFK/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “data-instgrm-version =” 12 “style =” background: #FFF; border: 0; border radius: 3px; box shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,5), 0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,15); border: 1px; maximum width: 500px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0 ; width: 99.375%; width: -webkit-calc (100% – 2px); width: calc (100% – 2px); “> n u003cdiv style =” padding: 16px; “>” u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qrpIHhRFK/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style =” background: #FFFFFF; Row height: 0; Padding: 0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; Width: 100%; “Target =” _ empty “rel =” nofollow “>” u003c / p> ” n u003cdiv style =” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center; “> n u003cdiv style =” background-color: # F4F4F4; border-r adius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;”> “height =” 50px “viewBox =” 0 0 60 60 “version =” 1.1 “xmlns =” ​​https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148.36.186 554.814.37.852 556.869.37.852 C558.924.37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558, 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.44.39.35.14.314.34.19.35 .342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1.33.886.524.886.41.1 524.886.50 C524.886.58.899 532.1.66.113 541.66.113 C549, 96,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244.65.022 564.756.66.606 564.346.67.663 C563.803.69.06 563.154.70.057 562.106.71.106 C561.058.72.155 560.06.72.73 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528, 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.623.62.55.66.62.65 C516.479.548 .448.42.003 516.479.41.056 516.623.37.899 C516.755.34.978 517.244.33.391 517.654.32.338 C518.197.30.938 518.846.29.942 519.894.28.894 C520.942.27.846 521.94.27.596.23.345.27.596,23.34.27.596,73.345.27.196,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,596.73 C532,057.25,479 533.004.25.448 541.25.448 C548.997.25.448 549.943.25.479 553.102.25.623 C556.021.25.756 557.607.26.244 558.662.26.654 C560.027.196 568.662 154.29.942 563.803.30.938.35 33.391 565.244.34.978 565.378.37.899 C565.522.41.056 565.552.42.003 565.552.50 C565.552.57.996 565.522.58.943 565.378.62.101 M 37.631 C570.674.34.438 570.167.32.258 569.4 25.30.349 C568.659.28.377 567.633.26.702 565.965.25.0535 C564.297.23.368 562.623.22.342 560.652.21.575 C558.743.20.834 556.562.20.326 553.743 549.148.20 541.20 C532.853.20 531.831.20.033 528 20.18 C525.438.20.326 523.257.20.834 521.349.21.575 C519.376.22.342 517.703.23.368 516.035.25.0535 C514.368.26.702 513.342.377 512 C511.834.32.258 511.326.34.438 511.181.37.631 C31 511.41.431. 851 511.50 C511.58.147 511.035.59.17 511.181.62.369 C511.326.65.662 511.834.67.743 512.574.69.651 C513.342 C517.703.76.634 519.376.77.658 521.349.78.425 C523.257.79.167 525.438.79.652.52.638.79.62 .831.79.965 532.853.80.001 541.809.001 C549.148.801 550.169.79.665, 79.673 558.743.79.167, 560.652.78.425, C562.623.77.658, 564.297.76.634, 565.965.74.965, C567.68.7.6.77.296, 569.425,69.651, C570.167.67.73, 570.674.562, 570.82.62.66 47 571.50 C571.41.851 570.966.40.831 570.82.37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cd style = “padding-top: 8px;”> ” n u003cdiv style = “color: # 3897f0; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: 550; Line height: 18px; “> Show this post on Instagram u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 12.5% ​​0; “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Edge-bottom: 14px; Align objects: center; “> n u003cdiv> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (0px) translateY (7px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Height: 12.5 pixels; transform: rotate (-45deg) translateX (3px) translateY (1px); Width: 12.5 pixels; Flex Grow: 0; Right margin: 14px; Edge left: 2px; “> u003c / div ” n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (9px) translateY (- 18px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: 8px; “> n u003cdiv style =” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 20px; width: 20px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “width: 0; Height: 0; Top edge: 2px transparent; Edge left: 6px solid # f4f4f4; Edge bottom: 2px transparent; transform: translateX (16px) translateY (-4px ) turn (30deg) u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: auto; “> n u003cdiv style =” width: 0px; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Right margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (16px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 12px; Width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; Height: 0; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Left margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (-4px) translateX (8px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px; “> u003ca href = “https: //www.instagram.com/p/B7qrpIHhRFK/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading ” style = “color: # 000; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Line height: 17px; Text decoration: none; Word wrap: word wrap; “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “>” Because they call me a threat and if the shoe fits , I will wear it. But if it doesn’t fit, you will swallow the truth, grin and endure. “#Renegade #MusicToBeMurderedBy u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = ” color: # c9c8cd; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Line height: 17px; Margin bottom: 0; Margin top: 8px; Overflow hidden; Padding: 8px 0 7px; Text alignment: middle; Text overflow: ellipsis; white-space : nowrap; “> A post shared by u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/eminem/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” color: # c9c8cd; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Row height: 17px; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on u003ctime style =” Font family: Arial, sans-serif; Font size: 14px; Row height: 17px; “datetime =” 2020-01-23T15: 17: 57 + 00: 00 “> January 23, 2020 at 7:17 pm PST u003c / time> u003c / p> n u003c / div> n u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “// www.instagram.com/embed.js “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> Since receiving the letter today, posted on Instagram on January 23, he already received almost 600,000 likes at the time of writing, and many of his fans greet him for refusing to give in to the criticism. And with With the current projections that put the album on the right track to become Eminem’s 10th # 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, rapper fans seem to know what he’s up to. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> Music To Be Murdered By can now be streamed. u003c / em> u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story to tell, send it via story @ unilad to UNILAD. com u003c / em u003c / p n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01-23T18: 20: 38 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-23T18: 20: 38Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-01 -23T18: 23: 22 “,” updatedAtUT C “:” 2020-01-23T18: 23: 22Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: ” $ Article: 750587.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “Article: 750587.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new -album-1.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 750587.author “: {” name “:” Lucy Connolly “,” avatar”: “https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2019/09 / Lucy-Connolly.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 750587.categories. 0 “: {” name “:” Music “,” slug “:” music “,” __ typename “:” Category “}}

