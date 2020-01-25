advertisement

Disneyland celebrates the Twin Moons Eclipse Day with a Star Wars Nite after-hour party that captures parts of Tomorrowland and Galaxy’s Edge with galactic dance floors, interstellar cocktails and spectacular fireworks under the motto of a distant galaxy.

The separate entry Disneyland After Dark event will take place on August 27, while the Star Wars Celebration Fan Convention begins at the Anaheim Convention Center.

advertisement

Tickets are not yet on sale and prices have not yet been announced. Other Disneyland After Dark events cost $ 109 and typically last until midnight or 1 a.m.

SEE ALSO: When will Disneyland open the FastPass line for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run?

Star Wars Nite starts at 6 p.m. on August 27th at Tomorrowland’s Star Wars Launch Bay before moving on to Galaxy’s Edge to celebrate Twin Moons Eclipse Day. The separate after-work event includes themed entertainment, food, drinks and goods, as well as photo opportunities with a “Cavalcade of Star Wars lights” and spectacular Star Wars fireworks.

Selected Disneyland attractions will be open during Star Wars Nite. Disneyland has not yet announced which rides will take place, but part of the fascination of the events after the opening hours is the ability to reach attractions like Star Tours, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler Run and Rise of the Resistance multiple times with limited lines.

SEE ALSO: Rebel hero or first-order spy? In Rise of the Resistance mobile games, you can choose the sites

Droid Depot and Savis Workshop will be open during Star Wars Nite for those who want to build their own R2 unit or lightsaber. Reservations are recommended. Expect Ogas Cantina to offer special cocktails during the event, though Disney hasn’t yet unveiled the exclusive drink menu for the miserable beehive of scum and malevolence.

The Disneyland After Dark events are one of the few events where adults can wear costumes in the park. Visitors can dress up as favorite Star Wars characters as long as they don’t pose for photos or autographs. The costumes cannot be distracting, offensive or violent. Weapons are not allowed, but we’ll have to wait and see if that extends to lightsabers and Stormtrooper blasters.

SEE ALSO: Disneyland is planning a Mickey-shaped spa and an outdoor pool bar for the Disney Vacation Club’s time-share tower

Star Wars Nite joins four other Disneyland After Dark events scheduled for 2020: 80s Nite (January 29), Sweethearts Nite (February 12 and 13), Pixar Nite (March 5) and Villains Nite (April, 30th).

Star Wars Nite coincides with the Star Wars Celebration Fan Convention at the Anaheim Convention Center, which takes place from August 27-30.

advertisement