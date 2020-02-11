advertisement

Disneyland today raised prices for some day and multi-day tickets, as well as all season tickets, while the Anaheim theme park is preparing for the grand opening of the Marvel Avengers campus this summer.

Ticket prices increased by 3% for day entry in the top category, up to 5% for Parkhopper tickets and up to 13% for annual tickets. The cheapest tickets for one-day single park and Parkhopper tickets remained unchanged.

Since 2000, Disneyland admission has more than tripled from $ 43 to $ 154, the new day ticket price on the park’s busiest days.

With the last round of price increases, Disneyland has converted its previous three-tier ticket system into a new five-tier plan. Gone are the value, regular and peak tickets. In their place: Tier 1 to 5 prizes. Disneyland will apply Tier 1 prices on the slowest days of the year and Tier 5 prices on the busiest days.

Disneyland’s new Tier 1 ticket remains the same price as the previous $ 104 ticket. The new $ 5 Tier 5 ticket represents a 3 percent price increase over the previous $ 149 Peak Ticket.

Comparing apples to apples with the previous $ 129 regular ticket is more complicated. The new Tier 2 costs $ 114 – 11% less than the old regular ticket. The new Tier 4 ticket costs $ 139 – 8% more than the old regular ticket. The new Tier 3 ticket is in the middle at $ 124.

Disneyland’s most expensive one-day Parkhopper ticket has exceeded the $ 200 price limit and raised the previous top price of $ 199 by 5% to $ 209 for the new Tier 5 parkhopper. The cheapest day-to-day Parkhopper ticket worth $ 159 remained the same price as the new Tier 1 Parkhopper ticket. The average one-day parkhopper, valued at $ 179, remained unchanged compared to the new Tier 3 parkhopper.

One-day Parkhopper tickets allow entry to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on the same day.

As of 2016, Disneyland has switched to a demand-oriented price system in which the tickets are divided into “Value”, “Regular” and “Peak” days. The new Tier 1-5 system is the latest development in Disney’s attempt to spread visitor numbers year-round, from busy days in high season to slower days in low season.

Multi-day tickets showed similar peaks. Two-day one-park tickets rose to $ 235 (from $ 225), while two-day park shoppers rose to $ 290 (from $ 280). Three-day tickets are now $ 310 a day for single park access and $ 365 for a parkhopper.

In Disneyland, residents of southern California receive discounts in the off-season. SoCal locals can currently purchase three-day, $ 199 single-park tickets that give them access to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure, or three-day, $ 254 Parkhopper tickets that can be used in one Day in both parks. The SoCal discount tickets can be purchased until May 18.

The highest price increases were recorded in the annual passes, which offer access to the parks all year round on certain days. The cheapest “selected” annual pass with the most blackout dates rose from $ 399 to $ 419. The Deluxe pass rose 4% to $ 829, while the Signature pass rose 4% to $ 1,199. The Premiere pass, which offers unlimited access to all Disney parks in California and Florida, rose 13% to $ 2,199.

The new “flex” annual pass rose 8% from $ 599 to $ 649. Flex Pass holders reserve in advance to get on Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on busy days.

With the recent increases, Disneyland continues to use ticket prices to manage visitor numbers and distribute visits from peak to slower seasons.

“Visiting our parks is the best value in the entertainment bar,” said a Disneyland statement.

Price increases for Disney tickets tend to be rippling, as theme parks like Universal Studios, SeaWorld and Knott’s Berry Farm will soon be collecting entry fees to keep up with the industry leader.

