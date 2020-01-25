advertisement

You probably remember the first time you saw “Bambi” and this scene involving Bambi’s mother.

It’s pretty shocking, to say the least, and it has now essentially become a synonym in popular culture for something emotionally violent inside what is essentially a cute story about little fawns in the woods.

So, after the successes of “ The Lion King ”, “ Cinderella ” and all the other titles in the Disney library, they now begin to work on the emotional trauma of another generation of children with a photo-realistic version of “ Bambi ”.

Fun fact, and this is really true – the child who voiced Bambi in the original eventually grew up to be the youngest drill instructor in the United States Marines, toured Vietnam three times, received a star from bronze and three purple hearts and eventually retired as a Major – all without anyone knowing that he was the voice of Bambi.

Anyway, according to a Deadline report, the Mouse House has put the writers of ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Sierra Burgess Is A Loser’, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer respectively, to work to bring the script to life , then brutally murder him.

As mentioned, the photo-realistic techniques used on “ The Lion King ” will undoubtedly be used here, but there is no word yet on which director will lead the charge or being the only reason why children will have need some sort of emotional therapy later. in life to deal with the trauma of “Bambi”.

If you think we overestimate how affecting this is, here is the scene in question from the original.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sCqMEkgLIw [/ integrated]

