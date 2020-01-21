advertisement

Disney + will launch in the UK on March 24, it is announced.

Disney’s new streaming service will offer content from brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature films, series and documentaries.

Launched on March 24 in the United Kingdom and other European countries (Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland), the service is offered at a price of £ 5.99 / € 6.99 per month or £ 59.99 / € 69.99 per year.

Along with countless Disney movies and shows, at launch, Disney + will present exclusive originals such as the critically acclaimed series The Mandalorian, from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau; and “Lady and the Tramp”, a timeless reinterpretation of the 1955 animation classic.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will also be available, a modern and creative version of the hit franchise with meta references, a new documentary-style feel and a soundtrack that includes nine new original songs while paying homage to the favorites. fans of the classic film.

Other original confirmed titles include The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which explores the wonderful and often amazing world of deceptively familiar objects; Encore !, executive produced by Kristen Bell; Diary of a future president of designer and executive producer Ilana Peña (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and of executive producer, Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”); and The Imagineering Story, chronicling the eclectic group of extraordinary creators who bring Disney parks to life, among many other exciting shows.

Disney says Disney + will be available on almost all major mobile and connected TVs at launch, including game consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs.

The platform will offer high-quality, ad-free viewing, up to four simultaneous streams, unlimited downloads to up to ten devices, personalized recommendations, and the ability to configure up to seven different profiles, including the ability to Parents define child profiles that have an easy-to-use, child-friendly interface for accessing age-appropriate content.

Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and / or learn more about the service.

