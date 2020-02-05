advertisement

Over 28 million people have subscribed to Disney +. Additional original tickets are planned for the coming months.

Disney + has officially laid the foundation stone. After presenting the quarterly report, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger told investors on Tuesday that the streaming service had 26.5 million paying subscribers at the end of the last fiscal quarter – and an additional 2 million subscribers in January alone.

Perhaps the timing is even better than these big numbers: Disney + customers won’t have to wait long for the first Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to get to the platform. “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will be premiered in August 2020, while “WandaVision” will be launched in December. In the meantime, “The Mandalorian” and Baby Yoda’s adventures – which have helped drive attendees beyond the most optimistic analyst projections – will resume when season two arrives on Disney + in October.

According to Iger, the service had 28.6 million subscribers on Monday, February 3, 2020. Disney’s shares rose 2.41 percent at press time.

The company’s streaming service started with “The Mandalorian”, a spin-off series from “Star Wars” that immediately became one of the most discussed television shows of 2019. Disney + also has a large collection of older, well-known films and TV series, including releases from key brands such as Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic.

In the weeks before and after the service started, analysts were largely optimistic about Disney +. The most frequently asked questions were whether Disney would be able to maintain the momentum that Disney + enjoyed – according to Disney, there were over 10 million registrations for the service within a day of its launch – over the long term during the launch and during the company’s recent surge The release of windows for the most anticipated upcoming projects suggests that Disney is on the right track to do so.

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian” all have significant mainstream appeal and Disney has already announced a number of other shows with pre-existing brand awareness, including “Loki” and “Hawkeye” receiving Disney + are said to be relevant in the coming years. The recognizable franchise content and the family-friendly nature of the service distinguish it from most competing streaming services on the market. Disney +, which costs $ 6.99 a month and can be bundled with ESPN + and the ad-supported version of Hulu for $ 12.99 a month, is also cheaper than most other providers.

Tuesday’s earnings report is a good sign for Disney +, but it raises questions about Hulu. According to Disney, the bought-up streaming giant closed the quarter with around 30.4 million subscribers (compared to 22.8 million a year ago), which means that a platform that is only a few months old has almost overtaken the aging process , Disney has also restructured Hulu since it acquired the company last year, raising questions about how the platform will stand out if Disney continues to invest in its other TV companies, including Disney +, FX and ABC.

Help is on the horizon: The company’s FX on Hulu initiative, which brings the network’s new and existing shipments to Hulu, is part of an effort to revitalize both brands. Whether Hulu grows slowly compared to Disney +, however, can only be determined over time, prompting Disney to check the old streaming service again.

Regarding the impact of these numbers on the streaming wars, previous reports suggested that Disney + ‘s early success limited Netflix’ s subscriber base: A December Cowen report said it had around 1 million US subscribers to Netflix canceled their subscriptions to sign up for Disney +. The Cowen report also estimates that Disney had 24 million US subscribers by the end of November.

Disney + started at about the same time as Apple TV +, the Apple-owned streaming service that started with Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon under the direction of “The Morning Show”. More than 10 percent of eligible Apple customers have it one year of free Apple TV + promotion. Apple has not released subscription numbers for Apple TV +.

Disney’s Q1 earnings were announced a few months before the start of May and June for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and NBCUniversal Peacock streaming services. While these platforms are expected to increase competition in the streaming TV market, analysts weren’t quite as optimistic about them as they were for Disney +. Neither service has launched its original artwork, and questions about trademarks and value proposition remain unanswered. AT&T, which WarnerMedia owns, recently reported that HBO Max’s investments reduced sales by $ 1.2 billion in the company’s last quarter and put stocks down.

