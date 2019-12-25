advertisement

When I walked out of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, I was surrounded by a wave of emotions. I was relieved that the messy regime of Disney over the Skywalker legend had come to an end. I was excited by the almost incomprehensible, yet exciting space battles that had illuminated the screen. And I was satisfied, knowing that no matter how often Disney or anyone else tries to build on Star Wars, there will only be one real sequel.

I am not the first person to say this, nor will I be the last, but the best continuation of the Star Wars story after the events of Return of the Jedi came in the form of a book titled Heir to the Empire. Written by Timothy Zahn in 1991 – 8 years before the prequel trilogy would affect the franchise forever – pulled heir to the empire five years after the original trilogy was completed, and introduced the biggest villain Star Wars has ever seen.

There are too many problems to count in The Rise of Skywalker, from the endless series of MacGuffins to the sidelining of Rose Tico to the super-fast pace, but the biggest problem with the new trilogy as a whole is the lack of a definite villain. The mysterious (and senseless) Snoke was referred to in The Force Awakens, but then easily eliminated in The Last Jedi, which J.J. left. Abrams with the unenviable task of invoking a new power for our heroes to compete in the latest film. The deployment of this trilogy was never well defined, and instead of establishing a real villain from the start, the series ultimately fell back on Emperor Palpatine to save the day.

Image source: Disney

Heir of the empire, on the other hand, introduces his villain in the first paragraphs. Grand Admiral Thrawn took over the remains of the forces of the Galactic Empire after the destruction of the second Death Star and presents a completely different kind of threat than the almost cartoon-like, evil Emperor Palpatine.

He is a brilliant tactician, and instead of forcing someone who looks at him the wrong way, he treats his officers with respect and promotes those who impress him while fighting the New Republic. Meanwhile, we see all the characters from the original trilogy grow and evolve, while Luke tries to be the first in a new line of Jedi Knights, Leia and Han prepare for twins, and fan-favorite Mara Jade meets Luke for the first time .

As much as I wanted to introduce the characters that were introduced to The Force Awakens, Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn and Poe just don’t get enough to do during the new trilogy. Their character arches are not nearly as interesting or dramatic as those of Luke, Han and Leia in the original trilogy, and I now feel no closer to them than in 2015. All in all I enjoyed the new films, and I will always appreciate what they did for the representation in the Star Wars universe, but I don’t think they did anything to improve what had already been determined by the originals.

Meanwhile, the Thrawn books are not only my favorite Star Wars stories ever, but they are also really fun, smart and exciting science fiction novels. Dark Force Rising and The Last Command are perfect successors to Heir to the Empire. And if you’re still hungry for more when you’re done with The Last Command, Zahn wrote two more books – Specter of the Past and Vision of the Future – that are a satisfactory conclusion to the story that George Lucas set in motion with A New hope as I could ever imagine.

Image source: Del Rey

