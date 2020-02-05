advertisement

Disney relies on theatrical releases that fuel Disney + subscriptions and Disney + maintains its supremacy at the box office.

Disney boss Bob Iger offered what he called the quarter’s highlight during the company’s Q1 earnings forecast: just four months after launch, Disney accumulated + 28.6 million subscribers – almost halfway to its five-year goal of 30 to 60 million registrations of the streaming service. In a climate where films are being streamed more and more and the cinema exhibition is in a crisis, the question may arise whether films have to be released in cinemas at all. Why should you make risky bets and share revenue with theater chains with such a promising direct-to-consumer pipeline?

But this is Disney, for which theater numbers were equally impressive in 2019. The company released seven films last year that grossed over $ 1 billion worldwide. The studio’s gross revenue was more than $ 11 billion. It surpassed the previous $ 7.6 billion record that Disney set in 2016. In the event that someone needs confirmation (and probably the exhibitors do as well), Disney announced its intentions for the foreseeable future to remain a synonym for theater tentpoles.

“The cinema window works for this company and we have no plans to customize it for our business,” said Iger.

Following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney’s share of the box office last year was nearly 40%, solidifying this as critical to the health of the theatrical exhibition. Seven of the ten top-selling films of the past year have been released by Disney.

The call for earnings came as a share of the world’s largest theater chain AMC and the second largest American chain Cinemark, both close to their 52-week lows, while AMC declined nearly 53% last year. With that in mind, Imperial Capital analyst David Miller suggested that the market doesn’t really believe Disney’s commitment to the theater.

“We had the biggest box office, but we’re not the only film company,” said Iger. “I suspect that the theater company’s stock performance is not due to us, or either due to a lack of conviction on our part or suspected that we may not be telling the truth.”

Theatrical releases are not only important for Disney, but also for the Disney + strategy. It’s a universe in which event films released in theaters – such as titles from Marvel Cinematic Universe – not only build on one another, but also increase exclusive Disney + series and the demand for streaming subscriptions and cinema tickets.

Next up is “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” a Disney + series that follows the title Marvel characters that will be released in August, and “Wandavision” on Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision, which premiered in December ,

“The same characters and actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and events from these new shows will play a role in future Marvel films if we integrate storytelling on these platforms,” ​​said Iger.

