Sources near Collider reveal that Disney is “indefinitely” braking the “Star Wars” streaming series.

Not so fast! Just as “Obi-Wan”, the upcoming spin-off of the “Star Wars” series from Disney + with Ewan McGregor in his legendary role, should begin production at London’s Pinewood Studios, the show is said to have been interrupted and an uncertain Have future. Collider has received the first hint of the unexpected news and writes that two independent sources have informed the outlet that crew members of the series have been sent home: “A time frame was not specified, but the crew was informed that the show was indefinite would fail. ‘ “

Collider also described rumors of other issues in the six-episode series scheduled to happen eight years after the events in 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy is said to be dissatisfied with the screenplays, which is said to require further editing with the goal of resuming production in summer 2020, contributing two episodes to Disney’s mega-hit “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”. “Obi-Wan” was originally conceived as a feature film, directed by Oscar nominee Stephen Daldry.

The “Obi-Wan” message comes at a time when the “Star Wars” franchise crosses. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has just passed the $ 1 billion global gross, and at a point when the Star Wars cinematic experience is interrupted, Disney and Lucasfilm focus on episodic storytelling at Disney + , The director of The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson, is reportedly still working on his own film trilogy.

And the allegedly thorny production of “Obi-Wan” is not the first catch that the “Star Wars” saga has hit in recent years. “Rogue One” was reworked during the filming, and director Tony Gilroy took over late in the game. The best known is that the directors of “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, parted company with film in the middle of the production and handed over the directing to Ron Howard. It was probably the worst film in the last “Star Wars” trips.

McGregor previously played in “The Phantom Menace”, “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith” and contributed to “The Force Awakens” and “Rise of Skywalker”. The Role of the World – Tired, Wise Jedi was originally played by Sir Alec Guinness in 1977 “A New Hope”.

IndieWire asked Disney + to comment.

