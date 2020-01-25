advertisement

There are many traumatizing moments in classic Disney films, from Mufasa’s murder in The Lion King to The Fox and The Hound, when Widow Tweed is forced to leave death in the forest.

But the most terrifying moment in Disney’s series of heartbreaking animations must be in Bambi, where Bambi’s mother is shot by a hunter shortly after being told to run for his life.

No one with a heart could fail to choke at the sight of the young deer, who is desperately calling for his mother just to find a devastating silence. The beginning understanding in his huge eyes that nothing will be the same as before is almost too much to bear.

So imagine what this sad scene would look like as a live action movie with grief on the face of a realistic young fawn.

We’ll find out right away so that you can build your emotional resilience best from today, so as not to panic.

As with the recent remakes “The Jungle Book” and “The Lion King”, Disney will use a photo-realistic style and create animal characters that are not really real, but were developed with CGI to achieve amazing effects.

As confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, the screenplay is written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Lindsey Beer (Chaos Walking).

Of course, even though the mind is immediately drawn to this scene, there are many charming moments to enjoy in Bambi, from the friendship of the sweet fawn with the rabbit Thumper to his budding romance with the beautiful young doe Faline.

A release date for Bambi’s live action remake has not yet been set.

