“The Mandalorian” follows the blueprint of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and at the same time avoids the mistakes of the TV offerings of this franchise.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might have closed the decades-long Skywalker saga, but it was the little screen story of a lone bounty hunter and his little green friend that Star Wars fans responded to most positively last year.

Disney needed “The Mandalorian” to be a big hit and motivate Disney + subscribers, and the company appears to be successful on most points. While the platform’s large library of old Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney films was the key to its early success, there is little doubt that many Disney + subscribers chose the first live action show “ Star Wars ”. Although Disney said 10 million subscribers signed up for Disney + the day after launch, the company won’t release the officially updated subscription numbers until its next earnings report in February. Regardless, analysts were optimistic about the service. A recent Cowen and Co. report said Disney + had around 24 million US subscribers by the end of November.

The series’ last finale in season one offered a bombshell surprise and hints of future storytelling threads that should ensure that longtime Star Wars fans will still see The Mandalorian and will continue to pay for a Disney + subscription when the series returns would like. This critical and commercial success offers some clues as to how Disney will continue to expand its largest franchise companies for its emerging streaming service in the coming years. The first season of “The Mandalorian” and early reports of the second season suggest that the House of Mouse seems to have learned from some of the mistakes it made in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe television shows.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe films are an unrestricted financial success, but the franchise provider’s TV offering is somewhat mixed. There have been MCU shows on Netflix, Hulu, ABC, and Freeform, and although some of them have been highly praised by critics, many have been criticized for their tight budgets, the superpowered action, and their apparent unwillingness to engage with the Marvel film world , their characters also inhabited.

A September Variety report noted that Marvel Television, which has now become Marvel Studios, does not have access to the franchise’s best-known characters, while Ben Travers of IndieWire found that budget restrictions restricted the action in the last season of “Jessica Jones “severely disabled 3 in his season. Aside from the upcoming final season of ABC’s “Agents of SHIELD” and Hulus “Helstrom”, which premiered later this year, all of the older shows from Marvel Cinematic Universe will be screened, from “Daredevil” and “Runaways” to “Luke Cage “and” Agent “Carter”, concluded or was canceled without further ado as Disney continued to consolidate all of the franchise provider’s TV offerings on Disney +.

In contrast to older MCU shows, “The Mandalorian” had no budget problems: the supposedly $ 100 million series was highly praised for its explosive action and impressive special effects. And while the show did not feature any familiar faces from the “Star Wars” films, many remarkable elements such as the infant member of Yoda’s species, iconic weapons and locations and the Darksaber reveal in the season finale made it a distinctly “Star Wars” – Production. (Recent news suggests that some characters from the Skywalker saga will be seen in season 2. This will be more than enough to get fans to sign up for Disney + weekly to see if their favorite characters are fans how Boba Fett make her live action debut on a small screen in season 2.)

The bottom line is that The Mandalorian is not just about keeping Disney + subscribers. It is also critical to maintain interest in Star Wars, as the franchise is temporarily phasing out and linking to the rhythms of the theater world is an important lesson for the company. There will be no new “Star Wars” films in the foreseeable future, and it is possible that franchise fatigue will set in, at least on the film side: “The Rise of Skywalker” is about to push them into the office box, but is still worse than “The Last Jedi” and “The Force Awakens”, while in 2018 “Solo: A Star Wars Story” was a box office bomb.

A break in the major movie releases could give the franchise company time to breathe, while “The Mandalorian” and the upcoming untitled television series Obi-Wan Kenobi make “Star Wars” relevant to pop culture. Mandalorian director Deborah Chow, who directed two of the season’s best episodes, will be the sole director of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which should delight Star Wars fans in every way.

The show also strengthens the business world as the second season of “The Mandalorian” is in a critical phase for Disney +. The streaming services HBO Max from WarnerMedia and Peacock from NBCUniversal will be on the stage by autumn 2020. After the MCU film “Black Widow” is released in May and near “The Eternals” in November, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision” will appear on Disney + (the latter has recently been postponed) from the end of 2020 Publication date 2021).

Disney will need more than these two untested series to compete with newcomers to the streaming industry and existing heavyweights, and the promise of more “Mandalorians”, be it the viral lure of baby Yoda gifs and stunning shootouts for new cameos and others. Star Wars integrations mean that the Disney + Tentpole is a safer bet to keep the streaming service relevant.

It’s a bet that Wall Street is interested in how CNBC announced Thursday that Disney stock rose in the new year due to analysts’ optimism about the company’s new streaming service. One of these analysts was Bernie McTernan of Rosenblatt Securities, who found that the service was becoming increasingly popular. “Awareness of the service and penetration of respondents has continued to increase in our surveys,” said McTernan in a note to customers.

Like the Cowen report mentioned above, McTernan’s suggestion indicated that Disney + growth is likely to distract some subscribers from Netflix. While “The Mandalorian” isn’t necessarily responsible for Disney +’s impressive launch, the series’ critical and commercial success has laid a solid foundation for Disney’s push into the streaming market, which the company is likely to build on in the years to come.

