advertisement

Disney + has a new launch date and it arrives a week earlier than originally planned. Here, if it means a week of less waiting, we will take it with pleasure.

Disney + is a new streaming service that offers fans of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content.

This includes exclusive original programs such as “The Mandalorian”, as well as feature films, series, documentaries and short content designed exclusively for the service.

The streaming service will launch in Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24. Belgium, the Nordic countries and Portugal, among others, will receive the service in the summer of 2020.

advertisement

The price of Disney + in Ireland has also been confirmed. It will cost you € 6.99 per month, or € 69.99 for an annual subscription.

In addition to the popular “Star Wars” television series “The Mandalorian”, other content available from launch includes “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”; “The world according to Jeff Goldblum”; and a CGI (à la ‘Lion King’) restart of ‘Lady and the Tramp’, with Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux.

The service is available on almost all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including game consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs.

Content is ad-free, can have four simultaneous streams and unlimited downloads on up to ten devices.

.

advertisement