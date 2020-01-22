advertisement

The idea of ​​a roller coaster that wraps around a mountain or a theme park in a distant galaxy is a riddle that can only be solved with a mixture of creativity and technical know-how.

“It will be this problem-solving exercise, how do we do that?” Said John Larena, Executive Creative Director of Walt Disney Imagineering. “And when we find out how we do it, how do we keep it invisible to everyone else? How do we do the magic? “

advertisement

Imagineering recently hosted a panel discussion in Disneyland for 400 STEM students in southern California interested in creating the next Rise of the Resistance darkride, Marvel-themed land, or even a new Disney park one day.

“Magic is often a game of illusion where you think it’s real,” Larena told the students who had gathered at the Main Street Opera House in Disneyland. “Exactly that is imagineering. It is easy to find an idea. Realization is imagineering.”

The goal of the one-hour panel discussion was clear: inspire the next generation of future imagineers.

“I hope that as you explore Disneyland attractions, it will arouse curiosity,” said Larena. “How did you do that? How could i do that How can I do better? Because I can’t wait to drive something someone’s working on and creating. “

SEE ALSO: Disney Imagineers fill the Rise of the Resistance queue with the “secret story” of the ancient Star Wars civilization

Disney’s creative team employs a wide range of artists and scientists from over 100 disciplines that combine fantasy and engineering to create, design, and build the entertainment company’s theme parks, and the areas and attractions that fill them.

“I don’t know how to do real magic,” said Scott Trowbridge, a creative manager. “We pretend the magic. We use a lot of cool technology to do that. “

Imagineering uses everything from old magic illusions with smoke and mirrors to computer graphics, special effects, robotics, video game engines and giant driving systems to develop attractions at the Disney theme park, said Trowbridge.

SEE ALSO: “The Imagineering Story” takes an incomparable look at the birth and youth of Disneyland

The five Imagineers of the panel all went different ways, but shared a common interest in art and science.

Imagineering show programmer April Warren was a nerdy boy who studied theater but also took advanced physics and math courses. Dani Bellar, a colleague in programming, started his studies as a math student before moving to music theater. Thanks to her imagination, Anisha Deshmane was able to combine her diverse background in the fields of architecture, animation and location-based entertainment to tell technology-based stories.

“I was very interested in science and technology throughout my school days, but I was always attracted to art,” Deshmane told the students.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Imagineering Story’: After Walt Disney’s death Imagineering asks: What would Walt do? ‘

The great snack for the STEM kids: pursue your passions.

“Anything that interests you could be applicable,” said Deshmane, a deputy producer at Imagineering. “Just do what you’re interested in and do it 100 percent. It’s okay if that changes.”

“At some point in life, you will see all of these passions come together in one thing and you will say, ‘Oh, I should be here’ because all of these parts of my life now fit together. Said Warren.

SEE ALSO: The Disney + Show is reminiscent of the creepy reception from Disney California Adventure: “I liked it better as a parking lot.”

Ideas for new Disney attractions come from every corner of Imagineering, Deshmane said.

“Imagineering doesn’t have a job where you just sit around and bring in ideas and are carried out by other people,” said Deshmane. “The people who do the implementation are often the people who come up with the coolest ideas because they’re trying to find solutions to a problem.”

These solutions always come from the creative and technical teams at Imagineering, says Bellar.

“Sometimes it is very difficult and there is no easy solution,” said Bellar. “It’s about hard work, persistence, and troubleshooting to get to the point where we find the solution that works. Solutions sometimes come from the craziest and craziest places. “

SEE ALSO: Disney + commemorates the “Little World War” and the challenges of changing the classic Disneyland rides

There is nothing a single person could do, Larena said. Every project requires a team of collaborators to work together.

“This is what makes these things so amazing,” said Larena. “It usually gets better with all the work that is done to achieve this. We find opportunities with everyone who works on it. “

According to Deshmane, each phase of an imaging project goes through a series of iterations.

“You start with an idea and try something out and maybe it doesn’t work the way you want it to,” said Deshmane. “Then you try again in another way and try again in another way until you finally get to the amazing end product.”

Surrounded by people with so many disciplines at Imagineering – from robotics to architecture to sculpture – there is always the opportunity to deal with something new, said Warren. Your message to the STEM students: never stop learning.

“There’s nothing you can’t do,” Warren said to the students. “My parents always told me that you can grow up and be anything you want to be. They never told me I had to choose. And I don’t. I will always reinvent myself, do new things and learn new things. And I think you should all too. “

The Imagineering Panel brought together STEM children interested in science, technology, engineering, and math from multiple organizations in Anaheim, Orange County, and Southern California, including Big Brother Big Sisters, Girl Scouts, First Robotics, Stand Up for Kids, and Higher Ground , Mind Research Institute and Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation.

Michele Garcia is exactly the kind of STEM student that fits Imagineering – a computer encoder who is interested in art.

“When I think of an encoder, I think of someone sitting in a Google office,” said Buena Park’s 14-year-old Garcia. “I never thought of combining coding and Disneyland.”

Every trip to Disneyland, Garcia’s wheel turns with new ways to redefine existing trips.

“I always think of different things to improve rides and develop new ideas,” said Garcia, who participated in the Imagineering Panel with the Orange County Scouts.

advertisement