The new Disneyland attraction, Rise of the Resistance, stems from a hidden rebel outpost that was built in an old cave to avoid discovery by First Order troops who are temporarily establishing a base in a nearby Star Wars village to have.

If Rise of the Resistance sounds like a scene from a “Star Wars” movie, that’s the point. The massive and complex new 4-Rides-in-1 experience, which premiered recently in Star Wars: Galaxy´s Edge at the Anaheim theme park, is set to show itself slowly before the drivers are included in a blockbuster film.

“The journey we take you on is a dream come true for many Star Wars fans,” said Walt Disney Imagineering Art Director Kirstin Makela. “You are immersed in the action that is taking place in front of you. We want you to feel like you are involved in all of these activities.”

The groundbreaking new 20-minute attraction is located in the middle of a rebellious military camp just outside the village of Black Spire Outpost on the remote Star Wars planet Batuu, the backdrop for new 14-acre land.

Makela recently offered a behind-the-scenes tour of the “Rise of the Resistance” queue to serve as the opening scene for the epic story of the new Disneyland attraction.

“The resistance is trying to recruit,” said Makela. “They are small in number. They are trying to find someone who agrees with the matter and wants to join in. The Resistance does everything it can to ignite this spark and involve everyone.”

Imagineering and Lucasfilm developed a detailed background story about the ancient caves, the people who lived in them and their daily lives for the queue “Rise of the Resistance”, said Makela.

“We haven’t really fully explored all of these stories,” said Makela. “We could just continue to expand that now. Since we have a lot of puzzles, we have this room to play. “

To complement Rise of the Resistance, Delilah S. Dawson’s novel Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire, published in August, introduces readers to the “secret story” of the caves on the edge of the smuggler’s outpost, which serves as an outpost Queue of attraction.

Rise of the Resistance drivers will find two stories in the caves carved into the hand-carved rock formation.

“It’s a great juxtaposition of life on Batuu before all the conflict between First Order and Resistance and the conflict our guests are now engrossed in,” said Makela.

Resistance forces have put their military equipment in the secret nooks and crannies of the caves where an ancient Batuuan civilization once lived and worked.

“Many villagers are a little superstitious about what was out here and who those old people were,” said Makela.

An imposing turret with rebel rifles marks the start of the new Star Wars race. Nearby, a full-size blue-striped X-Wing sits next to a red A-wing fighter. Until recently, the powerful weapons and spaceships have provided the only clues as to what is in the queue and attraction of Rise of the Resistance.

If you walk under the rebel revolver, you’ll see a long and elaborate queue, typical of the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction at Disneyland. Before the riders enter a tangle of caves, they pass a ceremony table that has deteriorated so much that trees and plants grow through it.

Like an onion, the queue background story becomes more complex with every layer you peel. While Batuuaners use the lichens that grow on the rock walls to cook and dye fabrics, ground lichens produce a valuable golden powder that is also accepted as a local currency in Ogas Cantina and other Black Spire Outpost stores, Makela explains.

Hand-made rock caves, reminiscent of the grotto at the beginning of the attraction of the Pirates of the Caribbean, form the queue. The rock walls abound with high-tech lights and communication facilities that offer sensory visitors a new and upgraded resistance compound. A radio connection can be heard that forwards flight deck transmissions. You get the feeling that something big is going to happen.

Military equipment cobbled together from previous resistance campaigns leads to queue switchbacks. GNK droids turns lights on in the queue. Natural windows in the rock walls offer insights into Galaxy´s Edge and give clues to what is going on in the attraction.

The first cavern room that riders enter was once used by an ancient civilization as a storage room, as can be seen from the background story of the queue. Mold and mold have grown on the walls due to the moisture of the nearby waterfall and the mud discovered by the ancients.

“These rooms were built by people who had primitive tools so you can see a lot of tool marks,” Makela described the room designed by the set like an archaeologist. “There weren’t really many resources for this ancient civilization, so everything seems primitive.”

The high-tech devices scattered in the resistance mix contrast with the primitive carvings on the rock walls. Visitors must compile the history of the civilization that once occupied the place to reveal the elaborate background story of the trip.

Stains on the ceiling of the cave indicate that water has been dripping for centuries. Stalactites stretch to a trough that was once used by ancient civilization to clean dishes and clothes. Rocky outcrops also serve as benches on which the visitors to the theme park can sit and wait in the queue. Take a close look at the benches and you will notice worn out places in the rock where the laundry was once done. Drainage holes in the crevices have long been filled with sediments.

Grooved strips show that resistance forces have penetrated the stone walls with the help of laser burners to create paths and make room for the lines and cables that power all high-tech devices and communication devices. A crack in the wall forced the resistance forces to install hydraulic struts to keep the passage from collapsing. Military-style perforated steel Marston mats are embedded in the floor.

The resistance has transformed an old herb drying room into a space age communication center. Holes in the walls that once allowed air to circulate were blocked with stones. Stones block access to many old aisles.

“It is so important for our guests to feel that Batuu is a planet steeped in history,” said Makela. “It’s not just that we’re here right now and that’s the only thing that has ever happened here. We want to make sure that it is a planet with many things to discover that we don’t know about , and a lot of things about the people who lived here that we don’t know about either. “

A few worn sculptures still fill the niches in the curved wall of the shrine room. Red paint on the rocks beneath an alcove brushes down the wall.

“It gives us a bit of a mystery as to who these people were and what their culture was all about,” said Makela.

An old drying room was transformed into a resistance ammunition armory. The mud-like walls house rows of crumbling clay pots in which ingredients were once kept. Over time, broken pieces of pot were pressed into the ground.

“It was all hand carved by our fantastic artists,” said Makela. “We went into these rooms and talked about all these stories and they just started carving and chiseling.”

In the middle of the drying room, the rebels added locked cages to hold laser weapons, missile tubes, and ammunition from the Resistance. Fighter planes, helmets and oxygen masks fill lockers in a former bathhouse, where the plaster on the walls slowly fell apart over time.

Imagineering and Lucasfilm were inspired by an eclectic mix of Middle Eastern, Greek and Roman civilizations for the “Rise of the Resistance” queue.

“We would see something that is really cool from a real, earthbound, ancient civilization and consider how we could change that with Star Wars,” said Makela.

Resistance doctors turned ancient dormitories into a storage place for first aid materials. Arched sleeping compartments on the walls are filled with stones.

“They see the small steps on which they would climb into their berths and sleep in the small niches,” Makela described the living quarters of the fictional old residents like a historian. “There are also little niches in the wall where they would put their candles.”

The Resistance uses a former observation room where the ancients looked at the vast universe of the Star Wars galaxy for a similar purpose. Next to the hand-painted old star maps that fill the vaulted room, there is a glowing holoscreen on which the targets of the rebels are shown on a map of the Star Wars galaxy.

“These are all constellations for different parts of the galaxy outside of Batuu,” said Makela. “We don’t necessarily know which planets they represent, but it was kind of a room where they talked about all the other places in the galaxy.”

In the ready room, the visitor encounters a rolling audio animatronic BB-8. A holographic Rey asks the riders to join the resistance and take part in a dangerous mission outside the planet in the fight against the First Order. Resistance pilot Poe Dameron will be our wingman.

As soon as the doors to the ready room open, the “Rise of the Resistance” queue ends and one of the longest Disney experiences ever created.

On the way, the new recruits are captured on board a star destroyer, break out of a first-order detention cell, escape the claws of Kylo Ren and flee back to a secret base on Batuu, where the adventure began.

