“The Rise of Skywalker” split critics and enthusiastic fans, but the performance of “Solo” and “The Mandalorian” could tell more about the next era.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” closes the book on the Skywalker saga and marks the end of an era for Lucasfilm, the company that series creator George Lucas founded almost five decades ago. For seven years, Disney saw great box office success, creative struggles and an important role in the design of the company’s first streaming platform. With the company’s flagship “The Rise of Skywalker” nearing its apparent end, the next stages of the multi-billion dollar film franchise should be open, but the future could be elsewhere.

After less than a month at the box office, the film will lose its first place against Sam Mendes’ original World War I epic. There have been other failures where the one-time 2018 “solo” loss was up to $ 80 million. That must be worrying for Disney, who is used to making hundreds of millions of profits on the latest Marvel movie. And the revolving door of the “Star Wars” directors makes the vision for the future of the franchise an open question.

Here’s the tension: Lucasfilm executives say they’re moving away from trilogies – but that’s the only successful formula the franchise has ever known. The Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its dominance with a strategy that goes far beyond potentially tired trilogies. Unique superhero stories became a coherent universe that included film, television, and a variety of characters. The old expectations of what a franchise can do and what it looks like have been disregarded. Can Star Wars do that too?

It is currently not clear what the space opera can do. J.J. Abram’s second entry in “Star Wars” canon is a film that is best remembered for its cultural schizophrenia: While the box office returns for “The Rise of Skywalker” were great, critics never liked “Star Wars” so much a lot of. Many found it fancy and slavish in its fan service, although fans are happy: while it has a critical rating of 54 percent for Rotten Tomatoes, a historic low (even lower than the often malicious prequels), 86 percent of viewers said it was a favorable valuation.

And yet, the audience’s reaction couldn’t prevent some troubling aftermath: Disney stock went bankrupt for three days when these critical reviews came out. And while the film grossed $ 175.5 million on its three-day debut, $ 200 million was expected. The return of the box office on the first weekend for “The Rise of Skywalker” was also less than that of its two predecessors. This is a shock when you consider that the film should not only complete this latest trilogy, but also the nine film franchise. There were other signs of dissatisfaction as well: the film scored B + CinemaScore while “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” were rated A.

All of this was a flip side to The Last Jedi, which critics loved, but director Rian Johnson among many Star Wars diehards who resisted how Johnson transmitted Abrams’ expectations in the first episode of the Disney era. directed “The Force Awakens”.

During the Disney era of Star Wars, there was a large constant in Kathleen Kennedy that Lucas had hand-selected at the time of the $ 4 billion sale in 2012 to oversee Lucasfilm. “What we focused on This family saga about the Skywalkers has ended in the past five or six years,” Kennedy told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month. “Now is the time to think about how to move on to something new and different.”

There was a long hint of what could be “different” when Kennedy and Company announced a lot of secret new projects, but these have stalled. Retaining filmmakers was a problem: Chris Lord and Phil Miller were released from standalone Solo, while Gareth Edwards was replaced by Tony Gilroy in the one-off Rogue One. That was originally Colin Trevorrow (“Jurassic World”) wanted to direct “The Rise of Skywalker”, but Kennedy let him go to the herd for Abrams’ return.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss dropped a planned “Star Wars” trilogy after signing a contract with Netflix. Kennedy, whose contract expires in 2021, later said that Lucasfilm would move away from trilogies in favor of films that are story-based rather than structured. He notes that while there is a rich “Star Wars” universe, there is no source material for future films. As of now, no further film release is planned for Lucasfilm.

The release of Solo in May 2018 was the franchise provider’s first disappointment at $ 392 million worldwide. Disney CEO Bob Iger blamed the release of too many films too early, but it also seemed to destroy hopes of reviving other popular Star Wars characters for their own features like Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or Boba Fett.

Instead, these characters could find new life on the small screen. Disney made a big profit this fall when it launched “The Mandalorian” for its Disney + streaming service. The series delighted critics and fans alike and achieved the kind of cultural seal of approval that cannot be bought with the memory of Baby Yoda. This contributed to the success of Disney + and cemented the service as a target for “Star Wars”. Next, prequel star Ewan McGregor returned for an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Diego Luna’s popular “Rogue One” character Cassian returns Andor gets his own prequel series.

And so it may be that Disney finds the answer to “Star Wars” by looking inside. “The Mandalorian” was created by Marvel multihyphenate Jon Favreau (with the support of Lucas’ own protégé Dave Filoni). Marvel boss Kevin Feige, who taught the world how to stack the calendar with superhero films that connect well and stand on their own, is developing a new “Star Wars” film. With all this MCU energy, it is possible that Star Wars will succeed – or maybe lose something in translation. But either way it seems that Star Wars no longer has the luxury of figuring this out for yourself.

