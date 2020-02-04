advertisement

Do you remember that last year all those offers and discounts were offered in abundance to anyone who applied early for Disney + prior to the launch of the streamer on 12 November? Well, those promotions are bearing fruit and a little bit for Disney, which reported its last quarterly results on Tuesday afternoon – the first since the company launched its Netflix rival about three months ago, and that revealed a stunning number that immediately impressed many analysts:

Since its launch, Disney + has succeeded in gathering around 26.5 million subscribers, based on everything from the aggressive promotion and discounts to the content library. The latter contains everything from classic Disney titles such as The Lion King and Aladdin to newer rates such as blockbusters Marvel and Star Wars.

It also didn’t hurt that new exclusive Disney + content such as The Mandalorian – the first live action Star Wars TV series, with its Baby Yoda character that became a viral sensation – caused a significant amount of social media chatter and drew great attention to the brand. The Disney earnings report on Tuesday showed that Disney + continued to register new subscribers at a fast pace, after the 10 million the service had already collected at the end of the launch day.

For comparison, the most recent figures from Netflix showed that it has around 60 million subscribers in the US, bringing Disney + to a striking distance from the center of that goal.

Most of Netflix’s growth is currently taking place outside of the US, which is a good time to remind everyone that Disney + has not even completed the full rollout. The new streamer will be launched in the UK, Ireland and Germany on 24 March. Currently the few places that are available internationally are the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

In related news, allegedly, a live-action / CGI remake of Disney’s animated Lilo & Stitch film is reportedly exclusive to Disney +. For now, the name of the game appears to be for Disney + to provide at least one selection framework every quarter to help keep juice and retain subscribers. The next step is to see if Disney + can maintain this momentum, especially with season one of The Mandalorian – with its weekly episodes of releases – now ready, while some of its other shows are yet to come or incur delays.

Others find it difficult to keep their Disney + subscription now. Mandalorian is over and I don’t want to watch old movies and TV again. I was looking forward to the Obi-Wan show and the Marvel shows, but they won’t be played for a while.

