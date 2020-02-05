advertisement

Disney’s increasing emphasis on direct-to-consumer streaming services like Disney +, ESPN +, and Hulu appears to have paid off quite well so far. Disney released its figures (PDF) for the quarter ending December 29. In addition to the strong growth of the new Disney + (which only came on the market in November), they also saw big leaps for ESPN + and Hulu (both the subscription video-on-demand service and Hulu + live TV) year after year -Service). This obviously has a lot to do with the package that Disney offers, where you can get all three services for $ 12.99 a month (including the ad-financed version of Hulu; the ad-free version is also available, but costs an additional 6 Dollars a month). Here are the subscriber numbers for each service through Axios Sara Fischer:

🚨BREAKING: Disney publishes paid subscriber numbers for all of its DTCI streaming services for a profit of USD DIS

(Millions)

Disney + May 26

ESPN + 6.6

Total Hulu April 30

Hulu SVOD Only 27.2

Hulu Live TV + SVOD 3.2 pic.twitter.com/d8XyLmUTem

advertisement

– Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) February 4, 2020

These are of course the figures from the end of December. Since then, things have continued to rise, and Disney boss Bob Iger released more recent numbers when a call for profit was made later on Tuesday:

UPDATE: Bob Iger updates the ESPN + number to 7.6 million, the Hulu number to 30.7 million https://t.co/dBLPCgtbjU

– Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) February 4, 2020

According to Jess Barnes of Cordcutters News, the number of 30.7 million for Hulu includes both SVOD-only and Hulu + Live TV customers, and the latter number is still 3.2 million. In the meantime, Peter Kafka of Recode found that Disney + numbers also increased in January:

Add another 2 million from January (people are getting new devices wanting them to wear things. Plus, Baby Yoda!) Now 28.6 million. https://t.co/X37AI4J56W

– Peter Kafka (@pkafka) February 4, 2020

And here’s the average revenue for these services through Robert Seidman of Sports TV Ratings:

If I had paid more attention to algebra, I could find out how many Subs ESPN + received through the Disney + / Hulu / ESPN + package. pic.twitter.com/oxcxM71Y66

– SportsTVRatings (@SportsTVRatings) February 4, 2020

New York Times’ Kevin Draper has a graph that shows ESPN + numbers over time, and yes, almost half of the current subscribers added them after November (when Disney + and the bundle both went online):

Bob Iger told the results of the conference call that ESPN + is up to 7.6 million subs. So let’s edit the graphic again. In addition, around 1 million people said they bought the McGregor-Cerrone fight. pic.twitter.com/c6xhBrPeGA

– Kevin Draper (@ kevinmdraper) February 4, 2020

This further speaks for the importance of Disney, Hulu and the bundle to ESPN. Yes, ESPN + has picked up a lot of content and there are some leagues that only offer content there. However, as a standalone service, this wasn’t always easy to sell, especially when it came to selling all year round. If you only sign up for a specific team at ESPN +, it is logical that you quit in the low season and then come back. With the $ 12.99 monthly bundle, ESPN + is practically a free throw-in if you already buy Disney + ($ 6.99 / month on its own) and Hulu ($ 5.99 / month for the ad-financed option) a good case for the bundle if you want the other two services. (Of course, we don’t know all of the priorities and some people undoubtedly subscribed to ESPN + and Disney + first and see Hulu as a throw-in.)

It should be noted that increasing the number of participants is very useful for ESPN +, especially when it comes to increasing the reach to leagues. Yes, some leagues have already signed up, but there is still great reluctance among many to switch to a streaming-heavy option. (And that’s logical, especially given the ongoing challenges of getting reliable broadband internet in rural areas.) But ESPN + now has more than twice the subscribers it had in November, and that makes it a better known and more sensible place to get content , even if many of these subscribers may only have come in via the bundle and are not so interested in ESPN +.

What about the earnings? Multiplying this average earnings per subscriber by the number of subscribers gives the following results for the December numbers:

And for the current numbers (which still use the December numbers for the price per subscriber):

That $ 786.8 million per month would currently be $ 9.44 billion over the course of a year, which is quite massive even for a company like Disney. Disney had annual sales of $ 69.6 billion in 2019 (the fiscal year ended September 28, 2019, which is why the period from September 29 to December 29 is the first quarter of 2020). $ 9.4 billion would be 13.5 percent of it. It is noteworthy that the entire Direct-to-Consumer and International division generated sales of $ 9.35 billion last year. The DTC side alone would surpass this with this forecast, and many international revenues would have to be generated. According to the first quarter results, this division had combined sales of $ 3.99 billion, which is a multiplier of four, equivalent to $ 15.96 billion over the course of the year, representing 22.9 percent of Disney’s total sales last year Year corresponds. So that’s an important part of the company.

Of course, that’s sales, not profit. Disney spends a lot of money on content for these various services. The DTCI division achieved an operating result of EUR -1.8 billion in the 2019 financial year and an operating result of EUR -693 million in the first quarter of 2020. However, it makes sense for them to invest in services that go directly to the consumer, especially if cable cutting is still an important factor. Keep in mind that Disney + is still a few months old and that they had to spend a lot on content development long before they made any money from it. Disney +, ESPN + and Hulu give Disney flexibility no matter what the future of cable cutting looks like. If channels like ESPN are ever going to have to be over the top, they now have a structure that could support it.

However, the key findings from this report relate to the growth of Disney + and ESPN +, particularly the latter. This suggests that the pooling approach works and ESPN + becomes a more significant player. It is still small compared to the brothers Disney + and Hulu, but is currently on the upswing. We’ll see if this continues.

advertisement