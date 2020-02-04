advertisement

Disney wants to bring the Lin-Manuel Miranda brand under the same corporate umbrella as Marvel and “Star Wars”.

After Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton” opened in New York in 2015, it was almost impossible to get your hands on tickets. It was endowed with $ 500 million, won 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, and has been featured on three US tours, one in the West End and one in Chicago. Then there were the albums, remix songs with greats like Barack Obama and the endless media coverage.

The modern retelling of the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton is a comprehensive cultural phenomenon that has developed like a well-planned campaign. The goal? The hearts and minds of America and the world as part of what every studio manager wants: hilariously lucrative brand IP. And that’s why Disney, perhaps the most skilful tactician milking cultural touchstones at a profit, would pay such an enormous sum for the worldwide rights of a filmed version of the stage production. While Disney’s $ 75 million bid was the biggest price ever paid for a movie acquisition, it’s a deal that means a lot more.

Disney is planning to release it in the fall of 2021, five years after the cameras recorded the cast of the musical (and two weeks before the original performance ended). The long wait between filming and acquisition suggests a strategic move by Miranda and the show’s producers – it was hot in 2016 and got hotter as the musical and Miranda became more embedded in pop culture. There was the book “Hamilton: The Revolution”, the PBS documentary “Hamilton’s America” ​​that was both released this year, and later Miranda played a prominent role in the long awaited ninth season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and spoke one Character on “BoJack Horeseman.” Just last month he was involved in two documentaries that premiered at Sundance: “Freestyle Love Supreme” about the hip-hop improvisation group to which he once belonged and “Siempre, Luis” about his Father, political advisor Luis A. Miranda Jr.

“We shot the production with the original cast and Tommy (director Thomas Kail) made a great film out of it. It was sitting in a vault, ”Lin-Manuel Miranda told IndieWire at Sundance. “We’re on the verge of finding the right time to release.”

And at 40, Miranda is just getting started. A film version of his debut musical “In The Heights” will be released by Warner Bros. on June 26th. The film was shot at the Weinstein Company in 2016, but Warners won the rights to the film for a cool $ 50 million two years later.

Miranda hasn’t joined a studio yet, but the takeover of “Hamilton” marks Disney’s move to bring him under the same corporate umbrella as Marvel and “Star Wars.” Unlike these franchisees, Miranda remains a free agent and Disney has to go on to court him if they want to benefit from his creative sensibilities.

And like “Star Wars”, there are also theme parking options. Disneyland could expand the “Hamilton” franchise to its own “Hall of Presidents”, the animatronic exhibition in Liberty Square in the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Finally there is the full version of “Hamilton”. That could take years – long enough to build a sense of nostalgia for the original musical. Until then, fans will be able to get their “Hamilton” fixes on Disney + once the filmed version is released along with other Disney hits like “Beauty and the Beast”. Until a new version of “Hamilton” is produced and released, it may be itchy like the 2017 version of “Beauty and the Beast”, a live-action version of the cartoon musical that has record earnings of 1 worldwide $ 2 billion – the money only a Disney franchise can hope for.

