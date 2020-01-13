advertisement

Marvel’s fourth phase of the MCU will be the busiest ever when it comes to TV series that tie in with the movies we’ve all loved, and that is all possible thanks to the launch of Disney’s own streaming service. The best part of this new strategy is that Marvel will use the same characters, and therefore the same actors, to broaden the scope of the MCU on Disney + and tell more elaborate stories. And Marvel certainly needs more space, as it will introduce a whole series of heroes in the near future, including many characters who were not available in the studio until Disney Fox bought.

Marvel has already confirmed 14 titles for MCU Phase 4, including six films, which means we have a busy 2020 and 2021 when it comes to new stories from Marvel Studios. If you thought this meant that Marvel might have been too busy to finish everything on time after rumors that Hawkeye had been delayed indefinitely, we have great news for you on Monday.

Marvel confirmed a few days ago that it was saying goodbye to Scott Derrickson, who will not be returning to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We heard at the time that the production of the sequel would have no influence, although the photography would soon start. Charles Murphy then said in a blog about Murphy’s Multiverse that production on Hawkeye has been postponed indefinitely. The show was supposed to start production in July, but apparently the studio had removed it from the 2020 schedule:

Changes in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe made the production delay necessary, which is not the first delay on Hawkeye. The cascading changes that allow some plot points of the larger, continuous story of the MCU to be introduced before the series have brought Hawkeye a long way on the production list and, probably, completely from 2020. An indefinite delay does not mean that this is the end for Hawkeye is and perhaps gives time for Hailee Steinfeld, who is said to be in negotiations for series co-head Kate Bishop, to find a way to fit the series in her schedule.

But Disney quickly denied the rumors of delay, MCU Cosmic explains. Two separate sources, including Caleb Williams from Knight Edge Media and Julia Alexander from The Verge, heard differently.

Williams said on Twitter that Hawkeye might not be on hold anyway, and added that Disney told her that the report was “completely inaccurate.”

Hawkeye was originally scheduled to launch in the fall of 2021, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, and the TV series could mark the MCU’s exit from the MCU and the Kate Bishop’s entry. Unfortunately, we still have no leaks about the plot of the series or the more significant MCU Phase 4 storyline that will connect Hawkeye to other Marvel shows and movies.

Image source: Marvel Studios

