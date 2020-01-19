advertisement

Only in April 2020 will fans be able to purchase licensed goods from the mascot “The Mandalorian”.

Since “The Mandalorian” premiered on Disney + in November, the adorable character “Baby Yoda” has melted hearts and minds around the world. Despite fierce requests for Baby Yoda dolls, Disney has reportedly been slow to respond to product requests to keep Baby Yoda’s unveiling in “The Mandalorian” pilot secret, according to Jon Favreau’s request.

But the cat was out of the bag after the show’s premiere and “The Child” quickly became a social media sensation. It should come as no surprise then that impatient fans have already taken matters into their own hands and Etsy artisans and sellers are creating their own unofficial baby yoda toys to take advantage of the demand. And for a while, the fake baby yoda market seemed to be flourishing.

advertisement

Of course, it didn’t take Disney long to discover this and began to publish messages reminding Etsy that it owns the intellectual property rights to all of the Star Wars characters. And according to The Verge, Etsy companies with popular Baby Yoda products were suddenly deactivated at Disney’s request.

connected

connected

In December 2019, the company announced that it would launch a baby Yoda plush toy in March 2020. Earlier this month, Disney announced a partnership with Build-a-Bear, the retailer that sells teddy bears and other stuffed animals and characters for one price Baby Yoda Cuddly Toy Down the Street.

Unofficial products from Baby Yoda were as inevitable as Disney’s claims that they violated copyright law. Nobody really wins. And this game continues.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, released in December, grossed $ 494.2 million in the United States and Canada and $ 534.6 million in other areas, for a global total of over 1 Billion dollars.

And the long-awaited flagship “Rise of the Resistance”, which offers an haunting journey through the world of Star Wars, was opened on Friday in Disneyland, California, in Anaheim.

But fans will not be able to get their hands on the licensed merchandise of the mascot “The Mandalorian” until April 2020 at the earliest. The official Baby Yoda plush from Mattel is due to be released in April, a funko-pop! Image will not be available until May. A larger version of the latter article will not appear until June, according to the Disney website.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement