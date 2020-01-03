advertisement

If you have a Disney + subscription and plan to use the relatively new streaming service to watch the original Home Alone again, since the streamer has been wearing the beloved vacation classic since its launch in November, you are unfortunately too late. With the start of the new year, both Home Alone and the follow-up Home Alone 2: Lost in New York were taken from Disney + (along with other content that was also quietly drawn) in a style reminiscent of the ongoing content removal that Netflix- subscribers are quite used to this point. At the start of every month, new shows and films are added to the already incredibly huge content library of Netflix – while other shows and films also roll out of service, in a steady ballet of addition and subtraction that is partly the result of Netflix dumping content not seen so much anymore, as well as a function of license agreements that means that a half-life is ingrained in every show and every movie that we stream.

But wait, you are probably asking. What happens to the Disney + library? If the streamer was launched primarily as a home for content from the countless Disney brands such as Marvel and Star Wars, why would things they own ever be drawn at all? Because it is not that Netflix originals like Stranger Things or The Crown are attracted, only the things that have Netflix licenses such as The Office and Friends, right?

It is actually a bit more complicated than that. The long and short story, however, is that this is still generally the exception to the Disney + rule and should affect a much, much smaller part of the library of shows and movies compared to Netflix. Not that that keeps fans from panicking anymore that this is happening with the new streamer that has quickly attracted millions of users since its launch on November 12:

Disney Plus is already removing titles from their service. Disappointing.

I thought the whole point of Disney + is that they would not be like other streaming companies by removing content and having it available from that moment. That’s why many people signed up: eliminating the vault and access to content that you can’t get anywhere else. What a bummer.

A Disney representative told BGR prior to the launch that a small portion of the Disney + content of the service will roll due to license agreements that predate the streamer, so this is not surprising. Indeed, other films such as The Sandlot and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides have also been rolled off the streamer, and according to Bloomberg if existing agreements persist, major Disney films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi will also go back to Netflix starts’ around 2026 ‘(we say’ if ‘those agreements apply, because there is always the possibility that both streamers can reach a new agreement).

But again, it repeats that the vast majority of what’s on Disney + now goes nowhere (and won’t). Some subscribers went to social media to say they were fake Disney did not make any statement about this content removal, just as Netflix is ​​super clear and candid about everything that comes and goes every month – trumpet on social media and email all media – exits under the sun with the latest lists. However, Disney did not do that in this case, because – again – that is not what this was. As the streamer placed it in a statement to Comicbook.com in November, there will be no “rotating slate” of licensed films from one month to the next.

However, that is not the same, since saying pre-existing deals does not mean that a small number of films are drawn here and there. But come on – you didn’t think you had this content and you had to watch it forever, right?

