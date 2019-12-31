advertisement

If two other Hollywood studios had been half as successful as Disney this year, the box office in 2019 would have broken the record of $ 11.8 billion and possibly even surpassed the $ 12 billion mark in North America. Instead, 2019 was a year when one studio feared a monopoly over the entertainment industry while the rest had to fight for a distant second.

For the first time in the history of Hollywood, the five films with the highest earnings of the year came from a studio, with Disney repeatedly finding gold with “Frozen II”, “Captain Marvel”, “Toy Story 4” and “The Lion” “And the film, which has become an unprecedented global phenomenon, and the new record holder at the box office” Avengers: Endgame “.

Meanwhile, only four non-Disney films from two studios have grossed more than $ 200 million, making Disney eight of the top 10 slots. As mentioned in November, Disney’s inability to achieve its strong results for 2018 was ultimately the main reason why 2019 did not meet the high expectations of the previous year.

But even in a one-sided market, some studios have managed to succeed on their own terms, either by converting old intellectual property rights in a creative new way or by working with proven directors who developed their own original ideas. However, a studio was again in an ugly yet familiar situation. Read on to see the highlights and lowlights of 2019 for each of Hollywood’s top studios.

DISNEY: $ 3.69 billion domestic market share, 34% market share ($ 4.23 billion, 37% share including Fox)

Highlights: “Avengers: Endgame” ($ 858 million dom./$2.79 billion WW); The Lion King ($ 543 million domestically / $ 1.65 billion during World War II)

Lowlights: “Dark Phoenix” ($ 65.8 million domestically / $ 252 million at war)

In addition to the breathtaking dominance of the above-mentioned movie charts, Disney released an unprecedented album this year with six hits worth $ 1 billion – soon to be seven with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – and became the first studio ever to gross more than $ 8 billion worldwide. Then $ 9 billion. Then $ 10 billion. All in all, about every third movie ticket sold in North America was for a Disney release.

Disney’s dominance in the film world was so complete that even the major stumbling blocks to the recent acquisition, 20th Century Fox, look like mere speed fluctuations in retrospect. Bob Iger finally changed Hollywood by completing the purchase of one of Disney’s main competitors this spring. Fox suffered an operating loss of $ 171 million in its first Disney quarter fiscal year. This is largely thanks to “Dark Phoenix”, which ended the “X-Men” series with a bomb, and apart from the decent success of James Mangold’s “Ford against Ferrari”, Fox has done little to reduce the unprecedented market share of Boost Disney.

But Disney knew that Fox’s cinema program for 2019 wasn’t going to be big. They wanted the company to give Disney +, which was recently launched, a larger selection of titles to stream. Disney alone had more than enough highly anticipated movies to pull the box office deadlocks more than once. Without “Avengers” or “Star Wars”, Disney is unlikely to replicate this year’s wealth in 2020, but three original animated films, a “Mulan” remake, the long-awaited arrival of “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s new take on “West Side Story” via Fox should be more than enough to make it the city’s top money-maker again.

WARNER BROS.: $ 1.54 billion domestic market share, 14% market share

Highlights: “Joker” ($ 333 million domestically / $ 1.06 billion during World War II); “It: Chapter Two” ($ 211 million domestically / $ 470 million during World War II)

Lowlights: “Doctor Sleep” ($ 31 million domestically / 71 million abroad); “The Goldfinch” ($ 5.3 million at home and abroad, 9.4 million WW)

WBs 2019 can best be described as “fest or hunger”. Its biggest festival was “Joker”, a polarizing version of Batman’s nemesis that captured the spirit of the times in a way no other non-Disney release this year. It was the first comic book film to take the Golden Lion home with it, and the first R-rated film to bring in $ 1 billion worldwide. An Oscar nomination for best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and a possible nomination for best film could be in the future.

“It: Chapter Two” was a sequel to “Joker”, which did not reach the peak of its record-breaking predecessor from 2017, but still achieved a high return on investment. With the modest successes of “Detective Pikachu” and “Shazam!”, Two new franchise companies were founded in the second quarter.

But on the famine side, there were a number of poorly-discussed adult dramas that were bombarded sequentially in the second half of 2019. At this year’s Produced By Conference, studio director Toby Emmerich said that these dramas for adults were an attempt to meet viewer demand More mature tariff Disney’s event publishing strategy would not cover.

Instead, films like “The Kitchen”, “The Goldfinch” and “Motherless Brooklyn” collapsed with both critics and audiences. But perhaps the biggest bust was “Doctor Sleep,” a sequel to “The Shining,” which was well received by critics and audiences, but overestimated the interest of wider moviegoers in a Stephen King novel that has no simple catch like an evil Clown or a graveyard that breeds zombies.

The next year will be an extremely interesting year for Warner Bros. “Birds of Prey” will offer the audience a different kind of R-Rated DC action, while “Wonder Woman 1984” and “In the Heights” could give the studio a summer that could rival Disney. WB also has one of the biggest games of chance of the year: “Dune”, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel at a time when the public rejected hard science fiction films like “Blade Runner 2049” and “Annihilation”.

UNIVERSAL: $ 1.28 billion domestic market share, 11.7% market share

Highlights: “Us” ($ 175 million domestically / $ 256 million worldwide); “Hobbs & Shaw” ($ 173 million domestically / $ 760 million during World War II)

Lowlights: “Cats” ($ 17.8 million in Germany / 34.8 million WW over 10 days)

When you hit a lot of home runs, a few singles and doubles feel like a disappointment in comparison … even if you’re still on the base. While Universal had no $ 1 billion hits or movies in the top 10 annually, Universal still managed to generate $ 1 billion in revenue through a mix of smaller but still potent tentpoles and original titles ,

The way for the studio paved the way for Jordan Peele’s “Us”, an original horror film that not only cemented the Oscar winner as an inevitable filmmaker, but also proves that Universal’s first look at his Monkeypaw production banner is a success. Source for original and fascinating films that the studio can release annually. And while the spin-offs “Fast & Furious”, “Hobbs & Shaw” and “Secret Life of Pets 2” didn’t make as much money in summer as their predecessors, they were still strong tent poles that helped Universal 1 again To exceed billion dollars.

It is all the more unfortunate that “Cats” ended the year of Universal sour. While salespeople who spoke to TheWrap remained confident after the darkened trailer was released, the humanoid CGI cats alienated the audience and turned “cats” into a bombshell of colossal proportions. Universal will try to recover quickly with the release of “1917” at the start of 2020, followed by sequels to “Trolls”, “Minions”, “Halloween” and the big tentpole “Fast & Furious 9”.

SONY: $ 1.26 billion domestic market share, 11.5% market share

Highlights: “Spider-Man: Far From Home” ($ 390.5 million domestically / $ 1.13 billion during World War II); “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” ($ 141 million domestically / $ 370 million during World War II)

Lowlights: “Charlie’s Angels” ($ 17.7 million domestically / $ 57.5 million during World War II); “Men In Black International” ($ 80 million domestically / $ 253 million abroad)

Sony had a high-profile bomb with “Charlie’s Angels” in November, but was able to largely increase its annual earnings thanks to “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, a film that took the excitement of “Avengers: Endgame” and gave Sony’s second hit in the studio’s $ 1 billion history. This MCU sauce train was almost derailed when Sony and Disney broke off their partnership for “Spider-Man” films, but a new round of negotiations led the two sides to agree to make another film together.

But Sony’s proudest achievement is probably “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, the result of Quentin Tarantino, who after the fall of longtime producer Harvey Weinstein was looking for a new studio for his ninth film. Sony won the bidding war for its next project and gave them an original contender for awards.

In 2020, Sony will get a good head start on holdover earnings from “Jumanji: The Next Level” before several attempts are made to build more brand blockbusters that will hopefully do better than the unfortunate “Men In Black: International”. This includes the Spidey spin-off “Morbius” and another attempt to spark interest in “Ghostbusters” with Jason Reitman’s “Afterlife”. A 2020 film that could be brought to its knees is the planned adaptation of the video game series “Uncharted”, which stalled again this week after director Travis Knight had left the project.

LIONSGATE: $ 768 million domestic market share, 7% market share

Highlights: “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” ($ 171 million domestically / $ 325 million during World War II); Knives Out ($ 112 million domestically / $ 217 million after five weekends)

Lowlights: “Hellboy” ($ 21.9 million domestically / $ 40 million at war)

Lionsgate isn’t quite out of the hole it got in 2018, but it has come a long way. After a year in which the largest domestic turnover was only $ 53 million, the studio found two over $ 100 million turnover, one from the still-emerging “John Wick” series and one from an original story by Rian Johnson , The latter will be particularly pleased because Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” was heavily promoted as a symbol of their new identity: a place where auto-driven films can unfold.

It remains to be seen whether the dynamic will continue next year. The creative approach continues with films such as Janelle Monae’s horror film “Antebellum” and “The Organ Donor”, a restart of the “Saw” franchise based on a story idea by leading actor Chris Rock. Lionsgate will also launch the faith-based Kingdom Studios with “I Still Believe”.

There are also many predictions that Lionsgate will be bought by Apple, WarnerMedia, or one of the many other companies that will enter the streaming area next year to get more content, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

PARAMOUNT: $ 537 million domestic market share, 4.8% market share

Highlights: “Rocketman” ($ 96 million dom./ $ 189 million WW)

Lowlights: “Terminator: Dark Fate” ($ 62 million dom./price 250 million WW); “Gemini Man” ($ 48 million domestically / $ 166 million during World War II)

In 2018, Paramount felt like things were going under the new head of Jim Gianopulus. So much for that. Viacom’s own studio is now in the same situation that Lionsgate was in last year. Domestic releases worth over $ 100 million and the roar of sales to a streaming company swirled around the studio.

While Universal was able to navigate a year without the largest tent poles on the slate, Paramount struggled to gain ground without Tom Cruise making a film for them. Her top-selling film, “Rocketman,” made a decent profit, but fell far short of the dizzying heights of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” another biopic about an English rock icon directed by Dexter Fletcher. Meanwhile, the studio invested in Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” and a household name in “Terminator: Dark Fate” to see how the two films fought hard.

2020 should be a better year, if not for a better reason than Cruise, which returns with “Top Gun: Maverick”. A sequel to Paramount’s big self-grown box office hit “A Quiet Place” will also be on the plan, as will a new “SpongeBob Squarepants” film. But Paramount still has to figure out how to expand the stock of reliable hits, or there will be years to come like this.

2019 movie franchise tracker: which blockbusters get sequels? (Photos)

Another year has passed, which means it is time to look back on a year with Hollywood companies – and what is yet to come. As expected, Disney cleaned up the house in 2019. But what about the rest? Which franchise companies will get continuations and which ones fall by the wayside?

The finals: Some sequels had no plans to develop another sequel, but rather to graduate and fund the fandom’s years of development. Universal was successful in this end of the year with “Glass” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”. But of course the big finale of the year was “Avengers: Endgame”, the new king at the box office. EPISODE?: No, but don’t be surprised if Toothless and Iron Man return to trying to resuscitate in a few years. Marvel Studios

“The Lego Movie 2” ($ 105 million domestically / $ 191 million worldwide): Five years ago it was considered a great imposition that “The Lego Movie” did not receive an Oscar nomination. But after two spin-offs and a long wait, this sequel did less than half the performance of the first film. The right to make films about Legos is now about to be converted to Universal. EPISODE?: No. Reboot? Likely. Warner Animation Group

Happy Death Day 2U ($ 28M / $ 64M): This slasher film embodied the ridiculousness of its premise for a much more humorous sequel. The audience didn’t show up as often as hoped, but director Christopher B. Landon said he had a draft for a third film in case Jason Blum ever called. EPISODE?: Unlikely Blum House

“Alita: Battle Angel” ($ 85 million / $ 402 million): Good news? Robert Rodriguez made the next big cult science fiction film. The bad news? “Alita: Battle Angel” was a domestic flop at the box office, and a Disney owner, Fox, is unlikely to collect the money for a sequel. Maybe an animated series about Disney + sometime? EPISODE: Unlikely 20th Century Fox

“Captain Marvel” ($ 426M / $ 1.12B): Although “Captain Marvel” wasn’t as well received by fans as some of the other films debuting Marvel superheroes, it was still a huge success worldwide, and their small but dramatic role in the culmination of “Endgame” had the fans at their disposal Brought cheers. Brie Larson and Carol Danvers will be part of the future of the MCU, even if we don’t know exactly when we’ll see them next time. EPISODE?: Yes Marvel Studios

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” ($ 390M / $ 1.13B) : The same can hardly be said for Tom Hollands Spidey, who was almost kicked out of the MCU after the plans between Sony and Disney to renew their partnership failed. But Peter Parker’s corporate parents have reconciled, and we’ll see a continuation of Sony’s highest grossing in studio history. EPISODE?: Yes. Marvel Studios

“Shazam!” ($ 140 million / $ 364 million) : DCs Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Shazam, was a moderately budgeted co-production of Warner Bros. and New Line that promised an easier, funnier movie than previous DC episodes. While “Endgame” reduced its cashier ceiling, it was still a win for Warner Bros. and Zachary Levi will return for a 2022 sequel. EPISODE?: Yes New line

“Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” ($ 144 million / $ 431 million): Warner Bros. also had a solid success launching a new franchise with Ryan Reynolds with Detective Pikachu, a film that didn’t break the $ 500 million mark at the box office worldwide. Legendary Pictures producers were so confident that they announced a sequel after the trailer came out months before the release. EPISODE: Yes Warner Bros.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” ($ 110M / $ 385M): This sequel to the 2014 American “Godzilla” adjustment brought in less than $ 400 million worldwide. Warner Bros. will bring the giant monster back next year for a showdown with King Kong in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, but the release date has been postponed to November after the previous film’s disappointing result. EPISODE?: Yes Warner Bros.

“Hellboy” ($ 22 million / $ 44 million) : This attempt to revive “Hellboy” by replacing Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman with David Harbor, and an R rating did not bring the budget of $ 50 million back. The good news for Lionsgate is that no depreciation was required because only the distribution was done. EPISODE?: No Lions gate

“John Wick: Chapter 3” ($ 171 million / $ 325 million): Good news for Lionsgate: you have another franchise with the “John Wick” series, which does more at any rate at the box office. A fourth chapter will come in 2021 and a spin-off is also in the works. EPISODE?: Yes Lions gate

“Dark Phoenix” ($ 65 million / $ 243 million): Fox’s “X-Men” series ended not with a bang, but with a whimper that bombarded so violently that it was considered the main reason for Fox’s nine-digit loss in operations in its first Disney-owned financial quarter. The delayed outsourcing of “New Mutants” comes next year, but the next time you see the X-Men, it will be in the MCU. This version is ready. EPISODE? No 20th Century Fox

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” ($ 158 million / $ 429 million) : If you beat home races all the time, a baseline hit feels like a disappointment. The sequel to “Secret Life of Pets” was profitable for Universal, but far below the worldwide success of Illumination for its predecessor of $ 875 million. There will probably not be a third “Pets” film, but with a sequel to “Minions” on the horizon, Illumination has more than enough on its plate. EPISODE?: Unlikely Enlightenment

Disney remakes: They may provoke a lot of Internet grumbling, but the remakes of “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” have reached the total of “Endgame” at $ 2.72 billion. “Dumbo” was less successful worldwide at only $ 353 million, but that can be quantified with less nostalgia for the 1941 film it was based on. Expect “Mulan” to keep the sauce train going. EPISODE?: Remakes. Remakes everywhere. Disney

“MIB: International” ($ 80 million / $ 253 million): Oh yes, it came out, didn’t it? It’s easy to forget that Sony tried to revive “Men in Black” without Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, but the audience was of little interest, and this split came and went with little fanfare. With Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who have devoted themselves to another “Thor” film, this does not come back. EPISODE?: No Sony

“Toy Story 4” ($ 434 million / $ 1.07 billion): Another year, another big win for Pixar. It feels like the end of “Toy Story” when Woody separates from his buddies … but that’s what we thought about “Toy Story 3”, right? For now, Pixar will shift the focus to original films such as “Onward” and “Soul”, while “Toy Story” will continue with short films on Disney +. EPISODE?: Could be Pixar

Hobbs & Shaw ($ 173 million / $ 758 million) : Universal didn’t expect this “Fast & Furious” spinoff to make a billion like a film with Dominic Toretto would. With this in mind, this film was a resounding success, and you can expect Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to return after “Hobbs & Shaw” has established itself in the minds of summer moviegoers. EPISODE?: Probably Universal

Animated busts: Several attempts to start new family-friendly franchises failed. While The Angry Birds Movie was fine in 2017, its sequel, at $ 146 million, was less than half the total value of the original. The two animated films from STX, the co-production of “UglyDolls” and the acquisition of “Playmobil: The Movie”, were also dead when they arrived. STX

Stephen King Movies: Although they came from different studios, there was a lot of King for horror fans this year. “It: Chapter Two” was a $ 472 million success for Warner Bros., while the malicious “Pet Sematary” earned $ 112 million for Paramount. On the other hand, Doctor Sleep was bankrupt worldwide with only $ 70 million. But a lack of interest in a sequel to “Shining” doesn’t stop the studios from dismantling King’s work for further adjustments. EPISODE?: Further adjustments. New line

“Vicious: Mistress of Evil” ($ 112 million / $ 487 million): The sequel to Angelina Jolie’s 2014 subversion of “Sleeping Beauty” brought in much of the $ 484 million from overseas, but still brought a profit for Disney. A third film has not yet been confirmed and would not necessarily be a hit with the way the earnings from the first film declined, but it’s up to Alan Horn and Angelina Jolie to give it a try. EPISODE?: Unlikely Disney

“Terminator: Dark Fate” ($ 62M / $ 260M): This is the most famous bomb of the year. Regardless of whether it was a backlash against John Connor or general apathy for the “Terminator” series, “Dark Fate” didn’t even exceed $ 300 million worldwide. If Linda Hamilton’s return couldn’t get fans to come, what will it be? EPISODE?: Unlikely Paramount

“Frozen II” ($ 372 million / $ 1.03 billion): It cost $ 1 billion. Of course, it cost $ 1 billion. The arrival of Anna and Elsa ushered in a new golden era of CGI filmmaking for Walt Disney Animation and their return was greeted in the image of the two sisters by millions of eager children and the parents who bought them dolls. It’s up to new WDAS creative director Jennifer Lee to make a third film or just stick to “Frozen” shorts for Disney +. In any case, children will have plenty of Arendelle in their future. EPISODE?: Could be Disney

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” ($ 373.5M global opening): At the time of writing, the box office fate of Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abram’s Skywalker saga finale is in the air. A billion dollars is expected, but the exact performance of this tried-and-tested film could determine the theatrical future of Star Wars, which won’t return to cinemas until 2022 for a new trilogy. Lucasfilm

Another year has passed, which means it is time to look back on a year with Hollywood companies – and what is yet to come. As expected, Disney cleaned up the house in 2019. But what about the rest? Which franchise companies will get continuations and which ones fall by the wayside?

