Disney closes its mega-theme park in China during the Lunar New Year holiday, while fear of the deadly Wuhan virus grows.

Shanghai Disney Resort made the Friday announcement on its official website and said the closure was “in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak.”

The resort said it will refund guests money for admission fees, hotel bookings, and other pre-purchased entertainment tickets. It didn’t say when the park would reopen.

The disease, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has already killed dozens of people and infected more than 800 as it spreads across Asia and the United States. At least 10 cities in the central Hubei province face travel restrictions, including Wuhan. Major cities, including Beijing, have canceled some or all of the major New Year celebrations – a rare, drastic step to control the spread of the virus.

Disney opened its $ 5.5 billion Shanghai resort in 2016 with a lot of fanfare, including speeches from top Chinese officials.

But the mega-theme park has difficulty conquering China’s cost-conscious consumers, and there have been reported complaints about ticketing policies and food and drink prices.

Disney said in November that the Shanghai resort saw an increase in revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, but higher average ticket prices resulted in a “lower turnout” compared to the same period a year earlier.

The closure comes less than two weeks after Shanghai Disney Resort has unveiled a series of events tailored to the Chinese Year of the Rat. The park had completed a “festive makeover” to herald the “Year of the Mouse”. It launched new party celebrations, new merchandise, new lunar eating options and new outfits for Mickey, Minnie and other Disney mascots.

Other popular tourist attractions, such as the Forbidden City in Beijing, have been closed in China due to concerns about the Wuhan virus.

More places to go out will also feel the hit if people stay indoors and avoid crowded areas.

The Chinese state agency Xinhua reported Thursday that blockbuster films that would appear during China’s lucrative Chinese New Year holiday have been taken out.

Producers and distributors have all canceled or postponed seven Chinese films – many of them major franchise films – that would go to the cinema this weekend. Ticket platform Maoyan said in a statement that it reimburses all tickets purchased in advance by customers.

The holiday is a big draw for cinema visitors. According to Xinhua, China’s Chinese New Year’s cash register last year brought in more than 5 billion yuan ($ 720.8 million).

