Disney CEO Bob Iger said nothing about the future of Star Wars film projects during the recent call from Disney investors.

According to a Motley Fool transcript, Iger has confirmed that Disney will take a break from the Star Wars movie releases. While he mentioned that features are under development, he didn’t reveal any details.

“On the Star Wars front, where, as I mentioned earlier, we take a little break from the theatrical release.” We ended the Skywalker saga with nine episodes and are developing both television and feature films. “

And Iger has already mentioned that Lucasfilm would take a break when it comes to cinema releases. In April 2019, Iger said to Bloomberg:

“We haven’t announced any specific plans for films afterwards. There are films in development, but we have not announced them. I think we’re going to take a break and take some time to reset. Because with this ninth film the Skywalker saga comes to an end. There will be other Star Wars films as well, but I think we will end up in a phase where there will be a little break. “

He informed The Hollywood Reporter in September 2018 that he believed that Disney was launching too many Star Wars films too quickly and that there would be a slowdown.

“I made the decision at the right time and in retrospect I think that the mistake I made – I take the blame – was a bit too much, too quick. You can expect some slowdown, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be making films. “

“The priority over the next few years is television with the Mandalorian Season 2 series, which begins in October and then with the Mandalorian Season 2 series.”

Iger also touched on the upcoming Rogue One Prequel series and the problematic Kenobi series:

“And then we have a prequel for the Rogue One and Kenobi series, which are also under development.”

He affirmed that Disney’s short-term vision for Star Wars is television in Disney Plus.

“So the priority for Star Wars will be short-term. I call it television for Disney +, and then we will soon have more to say about the development of the theater.”

Iger concluded that he was confident that Star Wars and Lucasfilm would make headway, and even suggested that Star Wars content might come to Hulu in the future.

“We are confident that the studio will continue to be a strong driver of the company’s operating results, both on the film side and as an excellent supplier of original and secondary market products for Disney + and for Hulu Weg.”

Even though Iger may be confident, these short-term plans for Star Wars and Lucasfilm are pretty nervous for long-time fans, especially after the complete and complete disaster of the Disney Star Wars sequels, which keep churning out the heart and soul of the franchise.

YouTubers Kneon and Geeky Sparkles from Clownfish TV commented on Disney’s move from film to television.

Kneon explains, “It’s really sad to see Star Wars is no longer on TV. Everything Star Wars is now will be on par with the Ewoks film.” The Sequel trilogy has a lot of people in Star Wars totally annoyed. I think the damage is irreparable. The Mandalorian wanted to win people back, but how long does it take for them to screw up? “

How do you rate Iger’s comments on the future of Star Wars? Are you as confident as Iger claims to be about the future? What do you think of the idea that Disney will double on The Mandalorian?

