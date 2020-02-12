When Disney first announced it would bring Star Wars back to life with a new follow-up trilogy and a series of side stories that introduced us to characters who might not fit into the Skywalker legend, fans were cautiously optimistic. After all, Disney has succeeded in turning decades of confusing comics into the greatest movie franchise of all time – who would say the same company couldn’t revive Star Wars after a few terrible prequels?

Unfortunately, the response to Disney’s Star Wars output since 2015 has certainly been mixed. The Force Awakens did little more than copy the formula from A New Hope, Solo: A Star Wars Story failed to say anything interesting about one of the most interesting characters in the series, and let’s not even comment on The Last Jedi. The only movie that didn’t seem to upset anyone was Rogue One, so of course it gets a prequel series on Disney +.

Diego Luna (Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) revealed that the Disney + series will start filming this year as he spoke tonight as he promoted Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico Season 2 tonight.

“Yes, we do it. We are doing it this year, “he told ET. “It’s happening and I’m getting ready.”

He added that although he knows ‘very little’ about the story, he has read some scripts.

“It’s really cool to tell a story whose end you already know,” Luna explained. “It’s a different approach because of its beauty and it’s how things happen. It’s not just what happens. It’s not the typical way to approach a story. It’s about how things happen, which is basically the same. as in Rogue One. You know the end, but you don’t know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting. “

It has been confirmed that the Cassian Andor series plays both Luna in the lead and Alan Tudyk and the droid K-2SO, which he also voiced in the film. It was supposed to start shooting last year, but just like the Obi-Wan project with Ewan McGregor, Disney could not keep to the original schedule. The good news is that The Mandalorian was ready in time for the launch of Disney +, was widely praised and has already started a second season.

Image source: Disney

Jacob started to treat video games and technology at the university as a hobby, but it soon became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently lives in New York and writes for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

.