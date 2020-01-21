advertisement

Not for long.

The start date for Disney + European has been brought forward by a week, which means that Irish fans will have access to the streaming platform from March 24th.

The streaming service will be launched in Ireland, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland in March. Other markets, including Belgium, the Nordic countries and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.

The prices for the service were also confirmed at € 6.99 per month and € 69.99 for an annual subscription.

Disney + will offer content from the company’s largest brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

It also contains content created directly for the streaming service, including “The Mandalorian”, “High School Musical”: “The Musical”: “The Series”, “The World”. Jeff Goldblum, “Encore!” and diary of a future president.

Disney + will also be the exclusive streaming host for films released by Walt Disney Studios in 2019, including Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise by Skywalker.

The company has predicted that after its successful launch in the U.S. last year, the streaming service will have 60-90 million subscribers worldwide by 2024.

