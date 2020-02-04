advertisement

After the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019, many fans of the epic space franchise were wondering where “Star Wars” would lead next. Bob Iger, the chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, gave today’s investors the answer, “Television will be a priority over the next few years.” That said, it could take a few years for Disney to release the next “Star” Wars movie. No “Star Wars” films are currently announced for the future. Rian Johnson has been jailed to start a new film trilogy, but he still has to work on it and is waiting for Lucasfilm to start work. Kevin Feige is also working with Lucasfilm to develop a new film, but no date is yet known when it could go into production. Iger said last December just before “Rise of Skywalker” was released that the studio would “take a break from release” for “Star Wars” films, so today’s reveal isn’t too shocking.

Given the success of “The Mandalorian” for the studio in the fall, it makes sense for Disney to prioritize the future of “Star Wars” television. “The Mandalorian” is the first live action television series “Star Wars”, which premiered in November together with the launch of Disney +. The show became an instant hit for viewers, supported by the viral sensation Baby Yoda. While Disney’s last three “Star Wars” films all split the fandom (“The Last Jedi”, “Solo”, “The Rise of Skywalker”), “The Mandalorian”, loved by a large percentage of “Star Wars” to become fans. Iger said on the call that the second season of the series created by Jon Favreau would debut in October 2020. The Disney manager also teased the possibility of outsourcing additional television series from “The Mandalorian”.

“(The company is investigating) the ability to fill” The Mandalorian “with more characters and direct those characters in their own direction on series,” said Iger.

Disney is also developing a “Star Wars” television series that revolves around Cassian Andor, the rebel soldier Diego Luna played in “Rogue One”, and one about Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor which he made famous in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequel trilogy. The Obi-Wan series is supervised by Deborah Chow, the director of “Mandalorian”. The project was recently interrupted so the scripts can be revised.

