advertisement

BERKELEY, California (AP) – The Walt Disney Co. apologized to a Californian school that had to pay license fees of $ 250 after showing the remake of The Lion King in 2019 during a fundraiser funds.

The Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley was billed by Movie Licensing USA on behalf of Disney for “illegally screening” the movie at a parent party that raised $ 800 last year, KPIX-TV reported on Thursday.

Since the school did not have a license with Disney, she was asked to pay $ 250.

advertisement

PTA President David Rose said a parent purchased the film from Best Buy. School officials were shocked when they received the bill and did not know they were breaking the rules, he said.

“The event brought in $ 800, so if we have to pay more than a third to Disney, so be it. You know, the lesson learned, “Rose told the news station.

But on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted an apology at school on behalf of the company.

“I will personally donate to their fundraising initiative,” said Iger.

Movie Licensing USA, which manages licenses for Disney and other major studios, did not respond to KPIX’s request for comment.

Disney’s remake of its 1994 animation classic grossed more than $ 1.6 billion at the world box office.

advertisement