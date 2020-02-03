advertisement

They all look pretty awesome.

The Super Bowl is usually a very good time for companies to keep as many eyes on their new products as possible. Millions of Americans are watching the big game, which is why the 30-second slots appear to cost up to $ 5.6 million!

Still, Disney can afford it (after making ALL the money in 2019) and this year they have occupied no less than three places in the game, showing teasers for two upcoming movies and three new shows on Disney +.

We suspect the big one is the Megamix teaser for the upcoming Disney + Marvel shows, namely Wanda vision. The hawk and the winter soldier, and Loki, Why is that the big one? Well, it’s the very first time we’ve seen anything from the Loki show, and although it wasn’t much, this line of “I’ll burn this place down” is enough to get us excited.

While the streaming service won’t arrive here for almost two months, this won’t look like the Mandalorian, as we’re all crazy about avoiding spoilers online. All three new shows will be broadcast worldwide on the same day. The Falcon and The Winter Solider and WandaVision are expected to arrive before the end of 2020, and Loki is expected to air in early 2021.

Then we have Black widow‘s new teaser that leaves us more time with Natasha’s pre-Avengers family, namely Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbor) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). We also get a new look at the villain of the film, Taskmaster (we still don’t know who is behind this mask), who is making a very big move from Captain America here. Black Widow will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday May 1st.

And last but not least, we have a new look at Mulanwhat really seems to be an outspoken action film. In contrast to the latest live action Disney remakes, the original seems to serve as a starting point here to tell the same story in a completely different way, apparently using a lot of inspiration from Wushu films like Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and House Of Flying became daggers. Mulan will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday March 27th.

