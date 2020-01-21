advertisement

Disney + is currently available in only three markets, including Canada, the Netherlands, and the US, making viewing some content a tedious task for most people. The Mandalorian is easily Disney’s first break-out TV series for the streaming service and a show that you will certainly enjoy, especially if you like Star Wars stories. If you want to view it from Europe and other areas, your VPN must pave your way to someone else’s Disney + subscription or download it illegally. Fortunately, that will change soon, because Disney has just announced that it will launch Disney + in several European markets, even earlier than expected.

Disney + will be available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the UK on 24 May, a week before the previously announced release date on 31 March. Disney also confirmed prices for the region, which is exactly what you would expect: £ 5.99 / € 6.99 per month or £ 59.99 / € 69.99 for an annual subscription. The latter is most logical if you are in it for the long term – Disney still has to reveal special offers for the region.

Belgium, the Scandinavian countries and Portugal will join the above markets in the summer.

As a reminder, every Disney + account comes with support for almost all platforms that can stream video, from smartphones and tablets to consoles, TVs and other streaming devices. Each account supports a maximum of four simultaneous streams with a resolution of up to 4K, a maximum of seven profiles including profiles for children and unlimited downloads on a maximum of ten devices.

The Mandalorian will not be the only Disney + show that can be streamed on day one. Other originals are High School Musical, Lady and the Tramp, The World according to Jeff Goldblum, Diary or a Future President, as well as much content from the Disney platforms, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

Image source: Steven Senne / AP / Shutterstock

