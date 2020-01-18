advertisement

Disney and Peter Chernin announced on Friday that the long-term film production contract between former Fox manager Chernin Entertainment and 20th Century Fox has been terminated.

The split was amicable and more related to Disney’s reluctance to hire third parties to fund its films.

Disney inherited the production partnership when it acquired Fox’s film and TV entertainment assets for $ 71.3 billion last year.

advertisement

“I have nothing but praise for Disney. They were gracious, noble and paved the way for me to continue building the company as we want, ”said Chernin in a statement.

Also read: Disney kills Fox, Rebrands labels 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures

Chernin Entertainment will keep around 70 of the more than 80 films that were in development in the 20th century. The projects that remain with Disney – like the new film “Planet of the Apes” – are based on Disney’s intellectual property. However, Chernin remains an executive producer.

The partnership between Chernin Entertainment and Fox produced hits like the new restart of the trilogy “Planet of the Apes”, “Hidden Figures” and “The Greatest Showman” for the studio. Several bombs such as “Snatched” and “Tolkien” have also emerged from the partnership.

Chernin Entertainment Sill has a “Fear Street” trilogy in post-production with Disney. The first film is scheduled to hit theaters in June.

Also read: Box office in review: Disney conquered, but who else had a good year 2019?

The “Fear Street” films are youthful horror stories based on books by “Goosebumps” author RL Stine, and all three are from Leigh Janiak, a horror director behind the film “Honeymoon”. It is unclear what the releases of these films might look like on departure.

There is currently no indication of where Chernin Entertainment could end up, but the production company is likely to have many applicants.

Variety first reported the news.

Oscar nominations 2020: 14 biggest snubs and surprises from Greta Gerwig to Klaus (photos)



Snub: Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” (Best Director) – The Academy has not nominated any female directors this year, which will certainly be a topic of conversation in view of the award ceremony. Greta Gerwig’s retelling of Louisa May Alcott’s classic “Little Women” did not bring the director the second Oscar nomination after “Lady Bird” in 2017, although the film snapped up a nomination for the best-adapted script.

Surprise: “Parasite” – the film by director Bong Joon Ho was the first South Korean film to receive a nomination – and achieved a total of six notable nods, including “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Best Original Screenplay”.

Snub: Awkwafina, “The Farewell” (Best Actress) – Despite winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a musical or comedy for her appearance on “The Farewell”, Nora Lum, better known as Awkwafina, was excluded from the Oscar controversy , The real story of a lie that a family tells her dying matriarch was Awkwafina’s first dramatic turn on the screen.

Surprise: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (Best Supporting Actress) – Kathy Bates has sneaked in to win a Jennifer Lopez Supporting Actress nomination. Bates played an eminent emotional role as Richard Jewell’s mother in the Clint Eastwood film about the bombing investigation in Atlanta.

Snub: Robert De Niro (Best Actor) – He may be the title character in Martin Scorsese’s crime epic, but the acclaimed actor has received none of the film’s 10 nominations.

Snub: Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” (Best Supporting Actress) – J. Lo performed a dominant role as ringleader of a group of ex-strippers who steal millions of rich men. Lopez’s appearance earned her a Golden Globe nomination, but she was overlooked by the Academy despite the seemingly strong support from the film community. The nudge isn’t Jenny’s first time around the block. Similarly, she was skipped for her lead role in “Selena” from 1998.

Surprise: “The Lighthouse” (Best Camera) – The black and white indie with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe received only one nomination for Jarin Blaschke’s black and white camera.

Snub: “Dolemite Is My Name” (costume design) – Despite all expectations, legendary costume designer Ruth Carter has not been nominated for her work on Netflix’s biography. She won the category last year for her costume work on Disney’s “Black Panther” and was the first African American to win the award.

Surprise: “Klaus” (Best Animated Feature) – Netflix has won two animated feature nominations, with “Klaus” getting into the fight and knocking Disney’s “Frozen II” out of the running.

Snub: “Frozen II” (Best Cartoon) – The sequel to Disney’s biggest cartoon hit was barred from being nominated – but was lost to lesser-known cartoons like “I Lost My Body” and “Klaus”.

Snub: Jamie Foxx (Best Supporting Actor) – The actor, who was awarded Best Actor for “Ray” in 2005, was highly praised for his work as a man on death row for a crime he had not committed in “Just Mercy”.

Surprise: John Williams (Best Original Score) – At 87, the composer received his 52nd nomination for his work on “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

Snub: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Best Original Song – The Grammy Winner should be nominated for “Spirit”, the song she wrote for Disney’s remake “The Lion King”, in which she also pronounced the role of Nala academy voters looking elsewhere out.

Snub: “Uncut Gems” – The Netflix drama has won several critics awards from directors Benny and Josh Safdie and lead actor Adam Sandler – but the academy seemed unimpressed.

Previous slide

Next slide

No female directors are nominated, and Netflix’s “Klaus” knocks out Disney’s “Frozen II” for the best animated feature

advertisement