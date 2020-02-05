advertisement

Blaby buyers were forced to queue up to 15 minutes to purchase their 30p parking tickets.

Parking fees were reintroduced last month after the Icelandic store opened in place of the village’s old Waitrose store.

But on Saturday, February 1, large queues developed in a parking lot in the parking lot behind the store.

The board has since apologized, stating that broken ATMs were behind the lines.

Jayne Gilbert was among those in the queue – who said she had spent a quarter of an hour waiting for a 30p ticket.

She posted the photo to the All Things Blaby Facebook group and wrote, “I jumped on Blaby this morning.

“We spent 15 minutes queuing for a 30p parking ticket and 10 minutes for shopping.

“Come on, the Blaby district council makes sense and introduces a free parking rate (20 minutes?).

“Otherwise, you will lose the patience and the custom of people because they will be elsewhere. Several people in this queue left it and left.

“Was not helped today by a single working ATM.”

The parking lot on Enderby Road, Blaby.

(Image: Google Maps)

The reintroduction of the charges has been controversial, with some locals saying the charge is pushing people to shop in the center of the village.

But the Blaby District Council justified the small accusation in December 2019 by saying that the money taken was used for maintenance and reinvestment in the district.

People using the parking lot can get their 30p refunded if they spend £ 5 or more in Iceland.

But after several machines broke down this weekend, the situation was frustrating.

Paul Hartshorn, Liberal Democratic advisor to Blaby South, said: “I spoke to a few people who visited Blaby on Saturday and to some of Blaby’s businesses in the past few weeks.

“Everyone I have spoken to is disappointed with the reintroduction of parking fees.

“The situation got even worse on Saturday because a number of machines were not working and some people were disgusted and did not bother to wait.

“Those who stood in line had to wait more than 10 minutes to get a ticket on the only machine that worked.

“While I appreciate that some form of parking charge is necessary, not having a free parking period at all is seriously detrimental to many businesses in the village of Blaby.

“I spoke to the council officers who worked very hard to make sure we didn’t breed on Saturday and that all the machines should work now and in the future.”

John Richardson, BDC Strategic Director, apologized to those affected by the two parking machines that had stopped working.

He said: “We would like to apologize to everyone affected by the breakdown of two parking machines in the Enderby Road parking lot on Saturday and thank them for their patience while waiting to pay for parking.

“This was due to unforeseen technical problems which have now been resolved with all operational machines.”

.

