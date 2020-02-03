advertisement

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

The Internet has time for everyone. Social media erupted with hilarious memes centered on a famous child Stormi Webster‘the birthday of.

Key facts: This weekend, the Internet did not hesitate to deliver discreet epic jokes to Stormi’s mom Kylie jenner.

advertisement

Key details: This weekend, Kylie and her father Travis Scott tap Instagram to find out how they like their mini-me.

Wait, there is more: According to reports, Jenner and Scott held an epic party on Saturday afternoon.

In honor of their 2-year-old daughter, ex Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott turned up the volume of celebrations on Saturday with an extravagant bash that channeled Stormi World 2, with the motto: “StormiWorld 2 is better than 1”. A nod to his father’s theme park rapper AstroWorld, the toddler partyed with all of his favorite things, including the movies Frozen and Trolls. And the mother-daughter duo wore matching sequin outfits for the big day. (People)

Before you leave: Last year, Stormi’s birthday party sparked tons of celebrity appearances and theme park fun.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5uey1DLe4ho (/ integrated)

advertisement