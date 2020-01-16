advertisement

West Coast Rapper Game is here talking about big facts. The hip-hop veteran sent a clear message to the new trend of women frequenting various high-level artists.

Key facts: The Los Angeles native went online this week to share his thoughts – possibly – on Future and Lori Harvey go out together.

Negroes trade girlfriends like baseball cards * coughs *

– The Game (@thegame) January 15, 2020

Key details: On Monday, Future Hendrix hit Instagram with a must-see photo in a pool with Lori.

Wait, there is more: Since Sunday, the Internet has released hilarious memes inspired by Lori / Future.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQl2CEGkmQg (/ integrated)

Before you leave: Saturday, Lori – who was publicly romantically linked to Diddy and Trey Songz in the past – shared a breathtaking bikini photo of herself and references Future’s new song “Life Is Good” in her caption.

