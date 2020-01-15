advertisement

Discovery Channel has ordered the “Expedition Unknown” spin-off series “Expedition Unknown”, which TheWrap learned exclusively. Like “Unknown”, “X” is hosted by Josh Gates.

“Expedition X” will be premiered on February 12th directly after a new episode of “Expedition Unknown”, whose season premiere will take place on February 5th at 8pm. ET / PT on Discovery Channel. Gates will then go into more detail about the secrets in “Expedition Unknown: After the Hunt”.

You can watch an exclusive clip from the new season of “Expedition Unknown” above, in which Gates explores a Nazi bunker in Normandy, France.

advertisement

Expedition X continues the search for adventures with Gates, scientist Phil Torres, and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot, who Discovery will investigate reports of supernatural encounters, mysterious creatures, and amazing extraterrestrial phenomena. Other adventures include hiking in search of a legendary monkey through the remote jungle of Cambodia, or exploring the secrets of the world’s largest cave system.

Also read: Bears and humans fight for supremacy in the new competition series “Man vs. Bear”

Here is Discovery’s description of the new season of “Expedition Unknown”:

In an epic two-hour season premiere, Gates travels to the D-Day battlefields and the beaches of Normandy, where he and investigators make historic discoveries over the longest day. Josh, along with military historians, uses cutting-edge technology to research shocking secrets of the invasion, including an unprecedented complex of Nazi bunkers and an unexploded bomb frozen in the waters off the Normandy coast. Josh’s in-depth investigation reveals forgotten puzzles surrounding the most important struggle in modern history.

Throughout the season, Gates takes viewers on exciting global adventures, including a walking tour of Britain in the footsteps of a Celtic warrior queen and a trip to the Seychelles Islands to decrypt a cryptic code that can lead to a lost pirate treasure. Finally, in a two-part season finale, Josh sails on a dangerous journey of discovery into the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle.

“Expedition Unknown” and “Expedition X” are both produced by Ping Pong Productions for Discovery Channel. Brad Puhlman, Casey Brumels and Gates are executive producers for Ping Pong Productions and Roger Roddy and Matthew Meltzer are the co-executive producers. Scot Hartford is the executive producer for “Expedition X”. For Discovery Channel, Michael Gara is Executive Producer and Associate Producer is Olivia Ghersen.

Hollywood’s Notable 2020 Deaths (Photos)



David Stern, The former long-time commissioner of the NBA died on January 1st after a brain hemorrhage, as the current NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. He was 77 years old.

Andrew Burkle Andrew Burkle, an up-and-coming film producer and son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died at his Beverly Hills home on January 6, according to People Magazine. He was 27 years old.



Silvio Horta Silvio Horta, creator of the ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty”, was found dead on January 7th in a motel room in Miami. He was 45 years old.

Neil Peart The drummer and songwriter of the Canadian progressive rock band Rush from the 70s and 80s died on January 7, according to the band’s Twitter account. He was 67 years old.

Harry groves Harry Hains, an actor and producer who has appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel, The OA, Sneaky Pete, and The Surface, died on January 7th. He was 27 years old.

Buck Henry The actor, screenwriter, and director who worked on Get Smart co-wrote The Graduate and co-directed the 1978 Warren Beatty hit Heaven Can Wait. He died in Los Angeles on January 8th. He was 89 years old.

Edd Byrnes The actor who played Vince Fontaine in “Grease” and also appeared in the series “77 Sunset Strip” as a teen idol “Kookie” died on January 8th. He was 87 years old.

Ivan Passer Ivan Passer, a pioneer of the Czech New Wave, who often collaborates with the late Milos Forman and the director of the 1981 film “Cutter’s Way”, died on January 9th. He was 86 years old.

Stan Kirch Stan Kirsch, one of the stars of the syndicated fantasy drama “Highlander: The Series” from the 90s, died on January 11th. He was 51 years old.

Previous slide

Next slide

A look at the stars in film, television, music, sports and media that we lost this year

advertisement