Alexa is great because you can place a small smart speaker anywhere and have instant access to all the answers and Alexa skills you may need. You can even get Alexa in your car for just $ 19.49 thanks to this great deal on Amazon today. But hearing Alexa is one thing and seeing what it’s all about is something else. That is why Amazon’s Alexa devices with displays are so great, and you can now buy the most popular, the Echo Show 5 Compact Smart Display with Alexa, for just $ 69.99. That is the best price since Black Friday, so a snag, while it is still possible.

These are the highlights of the product page:

Compact 5.5 ″ smart screen with Alexa ready to help

Manage the agenda, create task lists, receive weather and traffic updates, cook along with recipes.

View movies, news and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations and audio books.

Devices that are compatible with voice control or manage them using the display.

Call friends or family via voice or video with compatible Echo devices, Alexa app or Skype.

Personalize by choosing a favorite watch face or album from Amazon Photos. Create routines and alarms to start your day.

Manage your privacy with the microphone / camera power button or the built-in camera shutter.

