Disaster-stricken residents must hope that their future is restored

Former director of the Strengthing Grantham project, Jamie Simmonds, has discussed the physical and mental impact of communities trying to rebuild after a disaster struck.

The Grantham floods occurred in 2011 and severely damaged the rural city of Queensland, killing 12 people.

Mr. Simmonds told Sky News presenter Paul Murray that the “challenge” was in the months following a devastating natural disaster, “when people need to feel that their community will return.”

“As soon as this support and help begin to disappear, which is inevitable, people have the idea of ​​what’s next?” He said.

Mr Simmonds said it is crucial that the residents of the cities concerned get a sense of “hope” about what their short and long term future prospects will look like.

Picture: Getty

