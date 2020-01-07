advertisement

Germany left Canada after a 2-1 defeat to Canada, where the restless Zverev lost his third consecutive match.

70 minutes later he lost to Dennis Shapovalov 6-2 6-2, also losing to Alex de Minaur and his team in the first two ties of his country.

advertisement

Jan-Lenard Stroff defeated Felix Auger-Aliasime, but later the Canadians teamed up with teammates Shapovalov to earn double-doubles against Kevin Krauwice and Andreas Moss.

Australia have already won Group F, so Canada will have to wait for the sixth day to see if they will advance to one of the top two referees.

“I am really happy to have won and I hope we can pass,” Shapovalov said.

“I feel we are definitely one of the best teams, and I feel that we are definitely going to Sydney. I hope that if we get that opportunity, we can do really great damage. “

Chavez’s service work continued as he earned only 29 percent of his points during his second service and had seven double-bogeys, bringing his total total to 31 in three weeks.

The seven verses of the world said: “There are many things I still need to improve on, but this is the start of the season.”

Australia have been steadily gaining momentum, beating its third straight equalizer against Greece as its weight loss.

When De Minaur rested, Nick Kirgios took over as the number one player and won a tense 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-5).

His team carelessly insulted his father Apostolos when he broke his racket in the team zone after losing the starting set, and Greece ended the week without a tie.

But after that, the ATP final champion was in a reflective mood, saying: “We had a tough draw here in Brisbane.

“Canada, Australia … Germany, one of the strongest countries in the game, is playing against a small, tiny little people like Greece that has nothing in the history of tennis at all.

“You have to feel proud. We fought very hard and wanted to prove to the rest of the world that we can play tennis anywhere. ”

Russia finished third in the quarterfinals. They beat the Norwegian team by 0 points and Danil Medvedev handed Kasper Roud his first single of the week.

Italy triumphed against the United States but failed to reach the next round despite winning two of Group D’s three games in their group.

Great Britain beat Moldova 3-0 and Belgium 2-1 Bulgaria, which meant Tim Henman’s side advanced to the C group stage and will face Australia in Sydney on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Belgium is anxiously awaiting Wednesday’s results with Spain, Croatia, Japan aponia, Austria, South Africa, France and Argentina, the remaining countries seeking to complete the remaining four points.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement