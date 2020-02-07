advertisement

No matter how violent, distracting, or controversial a horror movie becomes, it is important to remember that at its core horror is fundamentally a sympathetic genre. We cannot be afraid of people if we do not take care of them and are in contact with them. And we absolutely cannot take care of the people in “The Lodge”, because when they are in danger, the directors Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz look the other way.

When children are at risk, The Lodge expects us to worry about the adults who put them there. Then, when a character is specifically legitimized, “The Lodge” suddenly expects us to care more about the safety of their victim. It’s a film that doesn’t worry whoever deserves our sympathy, and as such, it’s never really terrible. If anything, “detestable” is the right word.

“The Lodge” plays Jaeden Martell (“Knives Out”) as Aidan and Lia McHugh (“American Woman”) as his little sister Mia. Her parents, Richard (Richard Armitage) and Laura (Alicia Silverstone) get divorced he can marry his younger girlfriend, and this message goes so far that Laura kills herself. The children are devastated, and Mia in particular is heartbroken and believes that her mother can never go to heaven.

In addition, Aiden and Mia blame her father’s friend Grace (Riley Keough) for her mother’s death and she is an easy scapegoat. According to the children, Grace was also the only survivor of a terrible mass cult murder, which makes her appear legitimately threatening. Aidan calls her a “psychotic” and he is particularly concerned about spending the entire Christmas week with Grace in the family’s secluded cabin while her father works in the city.

It would be an uncomfortable situation at all costs, but Grace tries very hard to fit in with her potential stepchildren and find a place in a house full of religious iconography that really makes them uncomfortable. Your dreams are restless and full of nightmares. When she wakes up and discovers that electricity and water are not working, and all her belongings – including her many tablets – are missing, she gets on a dangerous path.

Where did everything go Why can’t they get in touch with the outside world? The Lodge wants us to question who, if any, is responsible for this disruptive sequence of events and consider the possibility that maybe – maybe – something really supernatural is to blame.

Regardless of whether you believe these characters are victims of impending outside influence or not, The Lodge uses most of its energy, suggesting that Grace herself is the greatest threat to this family. Maybe she was always a danger, or maybe she’s driven there by outrageous circumstances and withdrawn from her much-needed mental health medication. In any case, Fialas and Franz’s film takes place like a carnival show where we are just waiting for the main attraction to attack its handlers.

Fiala’s and Franz’s last film, the creepy and conceptually similar “Goodnight Mommy”, also dealt with two children trapped in a remote house with a matriarch they couldn’t trust. But “Goodnight Mommy” focused entirely on the children’s experience. We already understood the nature of the threat from its limited perspective and knew when to feel excited or feared.

In “The Lodge” the perspective changes back and forth and destroys any feeling of commitment. When the kids are stuck in the cabin with their budding stepmother and the whole story is about asking if she will turn them on at any moment, “The Lodge” focuses only on Grace and her feeling of innocent confusion. The whole second act depends on the audience being concerned about the safety of Aidan and Mia, but they’re practically an afterthought that takes all the power out of the film.

And when “The Lodge” finally reveals his hand and confirms exactly who we should have been worried about all along, the perspective shifts again, away from the victims and towards the victims. The only consequence that can be found in Fialas and Franz’s film is that they treat Grace’s mental health problems like a time bomb. It’s such a one-sided view of mental illness that the whole film just feels exploitative instead of really scary.

The star of “The Lodge” is Keough, who finds his way through a tricky plot about whether she deserves our sympathy or not. The actress gives Grace the dignity that the rest of the film is nervous about affording it, in that the film works at all because she had a better grasp of her character than the curvy plot. Martell and McHugh are less fortunate because no matter how hard “The Lodge” tries to take care of them, they spend almost the entire film being, at best, extremely rude and insensitive people, children or none.

It would be nice to report that “The Lodge” is at least stylish enough to make up for the shortcomings in storytelling, but Thimios Bakatakis’ cinematography (“Killing a Sacred Deer”) is slowed down by the icy exterior and dim light and blatant location. Editing Michael Palm (“Goodnight Mommy”) makes it better to find unexpected anxiety by luring the audience into banality before shocking us with seemingly non-sequential, scary images, but the problems with the film are too deep the roots of Palm’s pruning shears.

“The Lodge” seems to confuse ugliness with sobriety, as if the horror doesn’t ask for more than pushing the viewer into an environment of discomfort and cruelty. But that’s a simplistic interpretation of the genre, and one that limits the film’s ability to manipulate our emotions and examine its issues of religious fear and mental well-being. It’s a frustratingly superficial, judgmental, surface-level thriller that undermines all of its scariest moments by being distracted at the wrong times.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYUI97qAa_k (/ embed)

