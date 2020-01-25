advertisement

A disabled woman in Derby who feels discriminated against at Toby Carvery spoke of her humiliation.

Samantha Nobbs says she was celebrating New Years at the Chaddesden restaurant when she was abused by another customer who thought she was faking her disability.

The evening ended with the ban on Ms. Nobbs.

The 27-year-old woman suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which means that her joints dislocate easily and that she has to spend a large part of her time in a wheelchair.

She is however able to get out of her chair after consuming alcoholic beverages as they help numb the pain.

She claims that she was on the dance floor with her husband when she was approached by a woman who believed that she was not disabled.

Ms. Nobbs says the woman became violent and called her “disgusting.”

She claims to have approached a manager at Toby Carvery who told her that there was nothing he could do to help him.

Ms. Nobbs said that she had tried to enjoy the rest of the night with her husband, but that she could not ignore the looks she received from other restaurant customers.

Samantha with husband Bryn

(Image: Samantha Nobbs)

She says that she approached the manager again who told her that she was dancing inappropriately and asked him to leave.

Speaking of this experience, she said, “I ended up crying until I got home.

“I felt like everyone in the pub hated me and the woman made it a horrible night.

“It was the first year that we celebrated together since marriage and it destroyed it.

“When the woman came to me, I was mortified, it made me horrible. I felt like I had been hit in the face.

“I was embarrassed and upset and I am not good with confrontation anyway, but when it comes to your disability, you feel like you don’t want to leave the house.”

Ms. Nobbs said she hasn’t been out since New Years Eve and now feels paranoid about getting out of her wheelchair to dance.

She said, “We didn’t go out anymore, I liked going out and having a drink and being able to get up and dance but now I feel like everyone is looking at me.”

A spokesperson for Toby Carvery said that Ms. Nobbs had been asked to leave after becoming aggressive towards a staff member.

The firm said, “We want all of our customers to feel comfortable and welcoming every time they visit the restaurant, and we do not tolerate any kind of aggressive or inappropriate behavior towards customers or staff.

“We also have a responsibility to act safely and lawfully when we serve alcohol, and we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone we think may be intoxicated.

“Following an incident where a guest was repeatedly deemed to be dancing inappropriately by staff and other guests in the presence of children, we decided to stop serving him alcohol.

“The guest’s reaction to this decision was deemed aggressive by the manager, who then asked him to leave the restaurant.

“After leaving the restaurant, the customer caused considerable damage to the building, which is why he has since been prohibited from visiting indefinitely.

“We take all accusations of discrimination very seriously and we would never tolerate this kind of behavior. We are sorry if the client believes that we have acted in this way. “

Ms. Nobbs denies having acted aggressively and having damaged the building.

