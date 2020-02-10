advertisement

A disabled man spoke about his life living in poverty alone without support as he fights against serious mental and physical health problems.

Alan Ganly, who is transgender, suffers from chronic fatigue as well as depression and anxiety and is in desperate need of 24-hour care because he cannot perform simple daily tasks.

The 32-year-old man shared photos of his poor living conditions, saying that he could not take care of himself effectively but that he was also unable to access additional care , reports HullLive.

Mr. Ganly said: “I sleep in sheets covered with stains, I eat dirty plates and wear the same clothes every day and that makes me unhappy because that is not how I want to live”, a he declared.

“There are days when I feel completely paralyzed from the waist down and I can’t move, even if I try, and I even end up peeing.

“Sometimes I have to have my crutches indoors, even if they are meant for the outdoors, because I start to have funny turns where my legs suddenly stop working. I also have headaches and blurred vision.”

Brain scan

Ganly said he recently had tests on his brain and spine after showing symptoms indicative of multiple sclerosis and was recently told that his diabetes was “in control”.

His high blood pressure and hypertension even led him to cut himself accidentally when handling kitchen knives.

Mr. Ganly’s physical and mental health problems limit his ability to take care of himself

His mobility problems are also aggravated by a deformation of the ankle caused when it broke during an accident in 2013.

Mr. Ganly, who is transgender after he was born in Aimee, said he also had to suffer transphobic abuse from his neighbors.

He said that realizing that he was different from other children was something he had struggled with since he was a child.

“I never knew anything about sex change surgery, I never knew what a transgender person was, I actually thought I was a man until things changed”, did he declare.

“Sometimes I feel like a stranger here in Hull, I’ve been here for almost four years and I don’t even have friends yet.”

In addition to his physical and mental health issues, Mr. Ganly said he was also diagnosed with autism, PTSD and ADHD.

“Whenever I lose something or if something bothers me, I cannot control my emotions,” he said.

“I don’t know how to handle things properly, so sometimes I will start crying or screaming and screaming, but I have never hurt anyone.”

He said he was assigned a municipal apartment near Pearson Park when he moved to Hull from Luton in October 2016 to be close to his parents, but that he had to move out after having continued problems with his parents. neighbors.

He then moved into a nearby bungalow, but his health problems saw his living conditions decline sharply.

He shared images of his poor living condition

Lack of support

All of this has been compounded, he said, by an inability to access sufficient support.

“As soon as I learned that I was finally going to get a bungalow and support workers, I was so thrilled that I felt like I was on the new cloud,” he said.

“The first few months were amazing, I got the help I wanted. At first I got two hours every Monday, and then it changed to three hours, three days a week.

“Then I received this huge bill, Hull City Council wanted £ 719.34.

“I did not understand, I had previously had support workers and they would be paid through my council’s taxes.

“After they stopped visiting, I found myself alone and I couldn’t take care of myself like most people think I can. My health slowly deteriorates over time.

He called for more awareness of the challenges he faces

“My current social worker is charming, she works very hard but there is really only a limited time with what she can do. The situation is unfair to both of us. ”

He said he feels trapped because of his inability to access support, unable to fall back on his parents, who have offered their home as a place to stay, but are also struggling with their own health issues. .

“For over 30 years, my mother has seen people treat me like I am sick and it really makes her angry,” he said.

“In the eyes of others, I am a handicapped person or a madman, but for her, I am just her son, the same strong, sparkling and joyful young man whom she raised and she knows that I would never hurt anyone being alive is not how she raised me.

“My mom always said to me, ‘If you respect people, they will respect you,’ and that’s all I’ve ever done.”

Mr. Ganly said he only wanted more people to understand the plight of people with problems like his and said he hoped to improve his own situation by having access to higher levels of support.

“I think the state of social care and mental health in the UK is worse than ever and here in Hull there is a lack of awareness of disabilities and autism,” he said.

“There has to be more awareness and understanding, and if not, at least a little compassion.

