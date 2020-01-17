advertisement

A disabled man who feared his disgusting moldy bathroom ceiling would fall on him thanked Burton Live after we finally helped fix it after four years.

Gregory Martin first reported problems with a ceiling leak in his ground floor Trent and Dove apartment in Burton four years ago. Workers came out and fixed it, but the problems continued.

Since then, workers at Trent and Dove went out to solve the problem periodically, but each time he came back until his ceiling was left with dirty black mold and cracks, which made him fear that he couldn’t even fall on him while he was in the bath. .

Mr. Martin, who has suffered three strokes and has a damaged foot, has lived in the Shakespeare Road apartment in Horninglow for 18 years with his 12-year-old son Ryan.

Mr. Martin, 47, a former Royal Navy mechanic, who does not work because of his disabilities, said: “My fear was that either I or Ryan could be lying in the bath and that he would fall partially or completely.

“I could not get out of the bath and Ryan would probably never bathe again because he is very” bitten once “, he is more than twice shy.

“It was disgusting, really.

“It scared and really depressed me. The humidity had been there for four years and was really scary.

“I brought in visitors and it was embarrassing. It was embarrassing, dirty and dangerous.”

Trent and Dove also agreed to redecorate the ceiling in “recognition of the inconvenience” that Mr. Martin had to endure, said a spokesperson.

Mr. Martin said he was delighted with the work in progress and thanked Burton Live for their help. He added that he was very impressed with the work accomplished so far.

A spokesperson for Trent and Dove Housing told Burton Live: “We thank Mr. Martin and the Burton Mail for bringing this matter to our attention.

“We are disappointed that concerns regarding his property have not yet been resolved.

“Our team came to visit his home and identified the areas of work that need to be done.

“These works will take place and, in recognition of its drawbacks, we will also organize a new decoration of the areas of the impacted property.”

