Travelers who have set up camp in a rest area have left behind a “disgusting” mess – including dirty diaper bags and toilets.

The mess was left in the labyrinth of Tamworth Road, near Measham, where the Ace of Spades cafe is located.

Heaps of trash and trash – including cans of beer – were thrown on the edge of the grass, as well as large metal poles and used tires.

The most shocking items left are the soiled portable toilets and, when we visited Burton Live today, the site stank of urine.

Financial assistant Cathy Royson, 34, who stopped for a driving break in the maze, called the disorder “disgusting”.

She said, “I stop here from time to time when I do a work training course and I often go to the cafe for bacon butter, so I was surprised when it was not open .

“I had heard of the travelers, but I had not seen them myself.

“I looked at the edge of the grass and it was absolutely disgusting.

Garbage bags and trash were left

(Image: Burton Mail)

“There is so much garbage and it really stinks.

“There are bathtubs that have been used for toilets, for the love of God. How can we think that things are going well?”

“I really feel for the owner of the cafe – he has to work at it and it’s disgusting.”

The arrival of the travelers raised concerns among the inhabitants of Measham who would have seen them walking in the village “with chainsaws”.

One man said his parents had been approached by the group, who had offered to cut their garden.

A dozen caravans had been parked for more than a week and several children and dogs were seen walking around the region.

The travelers left the premises Thursday evening January 30.

On Monday, a group of travelers set up camp in the former Bargates parking lot in Burton.

The Leicestershire County Council, owner of the land on which they camped, was contacted for comments.

.

