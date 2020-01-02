advertisement

For pay TV providers like DirecTV, it was a selling point to bring big sporting events in 4K resolution, but it doesn’t always work smoothly. In particular, Wednesday’s 4K broadcast of the Sugar Bowl between Georgia Bulldogs # 5 and Baylor Bears # 7 appeared to have some significant problems. Twitter was filled with reports of the image that was shown on the 4K broadcast (which is on a special channel, not the regular ESPN feed), error messages that asked viewers to stop the regular HD-ESPN feed instead, and that Sound that doesn’t work for large parts of the game:

@DIRECTV on Direct TV now channel 105 has no sound or picture. I’m happy to pay for a 4k service that won’t work when my football game is finally broadcast in 4k. What a joke!!

– Tony Estanich (@TEstanich) January 2, 2020

@DIRECTV You have to stop promoting 4K. Every time I try to watch something in 4K there is a problem. The sugar bowl was previously broke and at the moment I have a black screen.

– Jim Farris (@ pastorjimfarris), January 2, 2020

Wow @DIRECTV, the game has been great so far … #SugarBowl pic.twitter.com/rH4O6b0nVV

– Lineman FT County (@ Oldlineman58), January 2, 2020

@espn The 4K transmission to @DIRECTV does not work. Please fix this as soon as possible. There is no sound and no picture. Hope this is not the case for the national championship game on January 13th

– James Maxey (@ TopDawg1061), January 2, 2020

@DIRECTV @DIRECTVService “For the first time in 4K …”. Nothing but technical problems. No sound. No picture. Absolutely FUBAR. Cable is cheaper and more reliable. What a mess.

– Richard Wilson (@ VectorPrime27) January 2, 2020

@directv @DIRECTVService DO NOT ADVERTISE THAT YOU HAVE 4K BECAUSE YOU DO NOT. Fully available. 😡

– Richard Wilson (@ VectorPrime27) January 2, 2020

Someone else watching #SugarBowl on @Directv 4K? I have no sound !!

– Chuck Spiers (@SpiresChuck) January 2, 2020

Reminiscent of the repeated transmission difficulties in the first half, when viewers had no or limited audio playback for much of the time and the loss of the entire transmission, which made the game pretty much uncontrollable. 👎 Sugar bowl 4k @DIRECTV #SugarBowl

– Lynne 🏀 (@ MiamiWinR) January 2, 2020

Nice 4k black screen. See the deep black levels. Brilliant.

– Lynne 🏀 (@ MiamiWinR) January 2, 2020

Great 4k sugar bowl images on DirectV, but without volume. Kind of shit.

– Lester Babb (@ mlbabb3) January 2, 2020

Was very excited to see @SugarBowlNola in 4K tonight, but @DIRECTV @ATT just can’t work together. There was no sound in the middle of the second quarter

– Svend Jansen (@svendjansen) January 2, 2020

One of the reasons I subscribed to @DIRECTV was the availability of The Masters in 4K.

As a rule, 4K rarely works properly. Sometimes there are video problems. There is no sound in the sugar bowl tonight.

It’s still a long way to go to 4K.

– MUNNY (@RPMunson) January 2, 2020

For a 4K broadcast, that’s not particularly good when there is such a long loss of sound, especially given the dropouts. These programs are a major advertising focus for companies like DirecTV (and the parent company of AT&T). However, if they don’t work smoothly, they may want to withdraw a little to promote them.

(Photo via @ oldlineman58)

