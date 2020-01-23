advertisement

DirecTV will move one of its satellites that could explode out of orbit and away from other communications satellites.

In a report by Bloomberg to the FCC on January 19, the company said that the battery cells on the satellite – called Spaceway-1 – pose a “significant risk” of bursting. DirecTV said an emergency operation would have to be performed to reduce the risk of explosion. The FCC has accepted DirecTV’s request.

“This satellite is a backup and we don’t expect consumer service to impact if we stop it. We are replacing it with another satellite in our fleet, ”said a spokesman for AT&T. The spokesman continued that the old satellite will be put out of orbit.

Spaceway-1 was launched by Boeing in 2005 and provides backup TV reporting to Alaskan residents. It was shut down with no customers affected.

DirecTV said the spaceship suffered a “major anomaly” in December that caused irreversible battery damage. The property is operated exclusively with solar energy. DirecTV said it would have to be put into a safer orbit before February 25 if the satellite’s current trajectory put it in the shadow of the earth and made solar energy unusable.

“The risk of catastrophic battery failure makes it urgent,” the company said in the file.

AT&T bought DirecTV in 2014 for $ 48 billion.

